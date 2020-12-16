The statewide plunge in k-12 district school enrollment has swamped Gov. Doug Ducey’s promise to limit the damage to school budgets.
As a result, the Payson School Board on Tuesday approved a major budget shuffle to cover a loss of some $540,000. The district’s 2,300 enrollment has dropped by a catastrophic 15% — roughly 345 students.
In addition, about 15% of the district’s students have continued in distance learning classes, rather than returning to in-person classes.
Fortunately, the district hadn’t counted on the state keeping its promise to cut enrollment based funding by no more than 2%, no matter how many worried parents kept their kids out of school during the pandemic.
As a result, the board basically used the promised money in its hard-won contingency account to cover the shortfall, enabling it to cover the shortfall without major cuts in staffing and services.
However, the fiscal juggling thinned both the operating and capital reserve funds the board has struggled mightily to hang onto through a chaotic year.
The problem was complicated by notice that the plunge in enrollment has put the district over its state-mandated spending limit. According to the letter generated by the State to the Governing Board, the operations budget exceeded the limit by $1.3 million and the capital budget by $7,422. However, the district had additional carryover from last year, bringing to total budget decrease down to $537,000 million. The district will handle that problem by decreasing the operating and capital contingency accounts.
The frantic shuffle on the state’s deadline day will basically use up reserve funds for capital projects or other emergencies in the current budget year, which has been brimming with budget crisis.
This all stems in part from the state’s shift to “current year funding” several years ago. Previously, the state-funded schools in the fall based on enrollment in the spring. This provided stability for each year’s budget – adopted in June. However, the growth of charter schools with their constantly fluctuating enrollment as students moved back and forth from charter to district schools prompted lawmakers to shift the whole system to “current year funding.” This means districts don’t know for sure how much money they’ll get from the state until they’re 100 days into the fall semester – although they had to adopt a budget roughly five months earlier.
“Current year funding has had a devastating effect on the budget as a result of enrollment fluctuations,” said finance director Kathie Manning at the Tuesday board meeting.
The pandemic has compounded the problem, imposing steep additional costs while slashing enrollment unpredictably. School districts across the state were relieved this summer when the state promised to limit cuts due to enrollment declines, but the relief gave way to dismay when the state backtracked on that promise.
“Keeping schools open during the COVID pandemic is expensive to site budgets,” said Manning. More supplies to ensure students and staff are safe is costly. Site budgets need to remain intact so that we can continue to operate safely.”
Many districts throughout the state are facing a budget crisis this year, with the shortfall in the promised state cushion against pandemic enrollment declines.
The governor’s office back in June promised district the state would fund 98% of their 2019-20 enrollment, no matter how many kids actually showed up by the 40th day of the fall semester. The state reserved $370 million it received from the federal CARES Act to back that promise.
However, enrollment dropped much more sharply than projected. It would have reportedly cost $600 million to fully fund the original promise. Statewide, the enrollment decline amounts to 50,000 students.
Some have shifted to online programs. Some have dropped out of school. Others may have moved out of state or transferred to private schools. Many have likely shifted to home schooling. District schools have no idea whether the students will return for classes next year if the pandemic ebbs and vaccinations for teachers and staff make it safer to keep schools open for in-person classes.
Media reports suggest that the shortfall has hit rural school districts the hardest, since they were already suffering from declining enrollment, weaker property tax collections and more difficulty in convincing voters to approve things like budget overrides.
Many larger districts will stand to lose millions due to the state’s backpedaling on the promise to protect them against the impact of enrollment declines.
It’s possible the legislature will make good on the original promise in January or the governor will reallocate more of the CARES Act money, about half of which the state saved rather than handing out to districts and local governments.
State Superintendent of Education Kathy Hoffman, in a statement, wrote that schools planned on budget stability based on the governor’s assurances.
“Based on the allocations provided to schools last week, the state has not kept the promises made this summer,” she wrote. “I am ready to work with the governor and education stakeholders, and the Legislature to ensure that we uphold our responsibility to Arizona’s schools.”
However, many districts are actually bracing for another round of struggle with the legislature in January. Already, leading legislative Republicans have joined in a lawsuit to overturn Proposition 208, which would have injected an extra $1 billion annually into school budgets – probably starting in a year or two.
For the moment, Payson’s in better shape than many districts thanks to the district’s reluctance to turn the promise in June into added hiring in August. However, it means the district also doesn’t have the cushion it might have enjoyed to cope with the extra costs of operating during the pandemic – including finding substitutes for quarantined teachers, paying teachers extra to cover for colleagues, enhanced cleaning, testing and other costs. The district also hasn’t been able to experiment with hybrid schedules, which would keep students together in pods, reduce time spent on campus and effectively merge modified in-person classes with remote learning.
A host of Arizona districts were in shaky financial shape even before the pandemic crashed enrollment. The Arizona Auditor General this week released a list of 13 school districts in “financial distress” due to a variety of factors, including a lack of reserves, declining enrollment and budget deficits.
The high-risk districts on the Auditor General’s list have lost millions in additional support due to the reduction in state support for enrollment declines – which remained the root of the problem for many of those districts. The districts on the list include:
• Antelope Unified High School District
• Apache Junction Unified School District
• Cedar Unified School District
• Cottonwood-Oak Creek Elementary School District
• Double Adobe Elementary School District
• Elfrida Elementary School District
• Isaac Elementary School District
• Mammoth-San Manuel Unified School District
• Murphy Elementary School District
• Pearce Elementary School District
• Safford Unified School District
• Stanfield Elementary School District
• Tucson Unified School District
Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!