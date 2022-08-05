Cases of COVID-19 are higher in states with low vaccination rates. Deaths and hospitalizations have increased much more slowly, likely reflecting the protective effect of the vaccine against serious illness.
Graphic based on Centers for Disease Control data courtesy of NY Times
Schools opened this week with COVID still widespread — and school responses just as confusing as ever.
For starters, U.S. District Court Judge Steven Logan has ruled that Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey can’t withhold federal pandemic relief money from schools to punish them for requiring students to wear masks when cases are high.
The ruling comes as school resumes, the state’s emergency declaration expires and two new, even more infectious strains of Omicron continue to drive new cases. The two new strains appear better at causing reinfections and getting around the protections of the vaccine. Fortunately, they have proven less likely to cause serious illness and death — especially in people who have been vaccinated and boosted or who have gotten a booster shot after an infection from another strain. The unvaccinated remain about twice as likely to get infected and about six times as likely to get seriously ill or die.
Arizona has said it will appeal the judge’s ruling that it can’t use $10 million in federal relief money to punish school districts for following federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines — including mask mandates. The Treasury Department had demanded that the state restructure the $163 million pandemic relief program to comply with CDC guidelines on how to limit the spread of the virus on campus.
Ducey’s plan would give extra money to schools in higher income areas that had gotten less than $1,800 per student in pandemic aid. However, the schools could only get the extra money if they didn’t have mask mandates. In addition, the COVID-19 Educational Recovery Benefit Program would provide $7,000 in federal funding to parents to cover private school tuition if their local public schools required face coverings or quarantines after close exposure.
Payson schools dropped both mask mandates and quarantine for close contacts in compliance with the state requirements, effectively ignoring the advice of the Centers for Disease Control.
Gila County has reported a 46% increase in new COVID cases in the past two weeks. The infection rate is nearly twice the statewide average.
Apache County has seen a 171% increase to nearly four times the state average. The county’s rate of 120 per 100,000 is not only the highest in the state, but one of the highest in the nation.
Navajo County cases have remained flat — but remain about double the state average.
Hospitalization rates have also doubled in the past two weeks in Navajo and Apache counties, but risen just 10% in Gila County.
The virus is considered widespread in all three counties. The CDC recommends wearing masks in most indoor spaces with such high infection rates.
All three counties have off-reservation vaccination rates much lower than the state average, which likely accounts for the high infection rates as the latest Omicron variants spread.
