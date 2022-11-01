The pandemic clobbered student test scores all across the nation, with low-income and minority students suffering the biggest hit, according to national test scores released this week.
Arizona fared a little better than average, but still took a drubbing.
And Payson schools pretty much kept pace with the state — with a big plunge after the initial shift to distance learning and a modest recovery with the return to in-person classes.
You can draw all kinds of lessons from the data.
For starters, the hasty shift to online learning failed most students, underscoring the critical importance of in-person contact with teachers — who are now leaving the profession in droves.
Next — Payson schools aren’t doing any worse than schools across the nation — and better than many.
Finally — despite millions of dollars in federal grants flowing to school districts like Payson, not much went into the programs that research showed could help students make up lost ground.
So here’s a look at some conclusions that have emerged from the release of state and national test scores, how Payson stacks up and what interventions have proven most successful in making up lost ground.
National Test Scores Plunge
The nation’s schools in 2022 recorded the biggest two-year drop in math scores ever, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). The pandemic wiped out 30 years of steady progress.
Fourth and eighth grade students in virtually every state showed big declines in both math and English, with minority and low-income students faring the worst. Often, those students saw scores drop three or four times more than the top-achieving students.
Average math scores for eighth graders dropped 8 points to 274 out of 500.
Average reading scores declined 3 points to 260.
No one is sure how much to blame remote learning compared to other effects of the pandemic — including stress at home, loss of contact with teachers, isolation and other factors.
“It’s extremely complex,” says National Center for Education Statistics Commissioner Peggy Carr. “We have massive, comprehensive declines everywhere.”
Arizona scores decline a little less
Arizona also suffered big declines — but fared better than many other states, according to a release from the Arizona Department of Education.
Arizona students held steady in NAEP reading scores between 2019 and 2022, compared to the national decline. Arizona students’ math scores dropped in tandem with the national average. Overall, scores remain well below the pre-pandemic marks.
“While the effects of the pandemic on student learning are well-documented, Arizona’s educators and students are resilient. And our test scores, particularly in reading, show that,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman. “Despite challenges during the pandemic, our families and educators worked together to accelerate student learning. While we still have considerable work to do to grow math scores, it is encouraging to see our students close to the national average.”
Moreover, Arizona students performed slightly better than students in California and Nevada and scored an average of 10 points better than students in New Mexico.
The results are noteworthy considering Arizona has among the lowest per-student funding in the country, with among the nation’s lowest teacher salaries and largest class sizes. Moreover, Payson has a relatively high percentage of students from low-income families.
Moreover, the pandemic hit Arizona much harder than most states. Arizona ranked 15th in per-capita COVID cases and 2nd in its COVID death rate.
Still, the test scores were bleak — a major setback after decades of slow but steady progress.
Nationally, among fourth graders, 44% were proficient in English and 40% in math.
Among eighth graders, 36% were proficient in English and 27% math
The scores were based on a sampling of 450,000 students in more than 10,000 schools nationwide.
In Arizona, 41% of students passed the English section and 33% passed the math section. Overall, Arizona’s English scores rose 3% and math scores by 2% in 2022.
How Payson Schools fared
The National Assessment didn’t provide district-level scores — since it was based on a national sampling.
Payson schools had earlier reported its 2022 proficiency testing, which is not directly comparable, but still instructive.
Payson students generally mirrored the state trend — with a big drop followed by a modest recovery.
Among Payson fourth graders, 39% ranked as proficient in English and 44% in math.
Among Payson eighth graders, 43% ranked as proficient in English and 36% in math.
Overall, Payson scored a little better than students statewide and nationally, allowing for differences in a test based on sampling students compared to testing the whole school population.
Nonetheless, Payson students haven’t made up the ground lost since 2019, even though Arizona was among the first to return fully to in-person classes last year.
Recovering lost academic ground
The federal government shoveled out more than $122 billion in grants to states and schools to cope with the pandemic and make up lost academic ground. But school districts generally did not devote the money to the programs that have shown the best track record when it comes to helping students recover from learning loss, according to a summary of research in the scientific journal Nature.
Tutoring — especially one-on-one sessions for struggling students — have proven the most cost-effective and useful interventions, according to an array of studies.
The research underscored the value of tutoring and a few targeted interventions for struggling students even before the pandemic.
The United Kingdom in 2010 invested $156 million in an effort to raise standards in schools. The Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) funded 160 randomized controlled trials in education involving about half of the schools in the country.
Moreover, the U.S. Department of Education’s Institute of Educational Sciences in Washington, D.C., maintains the What Works Clearinghouse on educational research.
The EEF developed a Teaching and Learning Toolkit, with 30 tested educational approaches. The interventions were based on careful research comparing the progress of students who received a certain intervention and those who didn’t.
The toolkit demonstrated that modest reductions in class size (from 30 to 20) students, wearing uniforms and grouping students according to ability levels, had little if any effect on learning gains.
The most effective interventions included three approaches, each of which produced about six months of learning gains. Some of those inventions resemble approaches included in Payson’s AVID program, funded by the MHA Foundation rather than the federal funding.
The most effective interventions in the EEF research included:
• Focusing on helping students understand what they read.
• Providing meaningful feedback.
• Improving the ability of students to think about, plan and evaluate their own learning.
Moreover, tutoring remains perhaps the most cost-effective interventions, either one-on-one or in small groups. Tutoring can buy five months of progress at a relatively low cost. Moreover, tutoring fits easily into existing structures — without the curriculum overhaul needed for some of the other highly effective methods, concluded the review of research in Nature.
The U.S. stimulus bill included $122 billion for schools. The law required schools to spend at least 20% of the money on evidence-based measures to meet students’ academic, social and emotional needs. However, schools have generally not reported on how those programs worked and the grants were so open-ended they’re not likely to result in any consistent reporting, say education experts.
