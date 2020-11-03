Payson’s school benchmark numbers have bounced up into the yellow zone, but will likely settle down again in the next week or two, according Gila County health officials.
Meanwhile, Pine, Tonto Basin and Young all remain safely in the green, with children attending in-person classes there.
Payson reports a couple of new cases a day, Pine and Tonto Basin a new case every week or two and Young has no active cases, say health officials.
“We’re not really worried about a week or two in the ‘yellow’” said Deputy County Health Director Josh Beck. “We’re seeing a reduction in positive tests now in Payson, so they’ll probably go back into the green.”
Statewide, the pandemic has been gaining ground. In the past two weeks, cases have risen 43%, deaths have risen 33% and hospitalizations have risen 21%. On Oct. 28, the state reported 1,100 new cases — bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 241,000, with 5,906 deaths.
One national database shows that in the past seven days, Gila County as a whole has reported the second highest per-capita infection rate in the state. But that high rate of infection is likely driven by cases in southern Gila County, say health officials.
The school board remains responsible for deciding whether to continue with in-person classes as benchmark readings rise, said Beck. However, the state might intervene if numbers rise into the red zone based on “widespread” infections in the community.
Even if the district turns up with one or more infections on campus, the school board retains authority over whether to return to distance learning, shut down a campus or make other adjustments based on the recommendation of the state and county health departments.
Globe has already had one positive case on campus. In that case, the school remained open.
Still, the county health department hasn’t seen a shift in the pattern of new cases since schools opened. Many health experts fear that even though children are far less likely to get seriously ill, they might get infected on campus and spread it to their vulnerable parents and grandparents.
“I’ve been surprised. I thought we’d see a lot more cases involving children,” said Beck. “There’s a lot of wiggle room because they’re so asymptomatic. Still, we’re having a lot fewer positive cases than I thought we would. We’re not seeing parents coming in either. There haven’t been more positive cases with the schools open, it’s still as random as it was before schools opened up.”
The state school benchmark data has proved confusing for many districts, especially since the numbers released by the state generally lag at least two weeks behind the actual spread of the virus in a given community. Even then, the benchmarks are based on the previous two-week average. So when cases are rising rapidly, the benchmarks can lag weeks behind the actual situation.
“We have some (labs) that do batch reporting — so we find out every 10 days or two weeks,” said Beck, “then we have to backtrack to the day the test was done.”
Once the county health department reports results to the state, it takes about two weeks for the state to turn those numbers into the benchmark measurements.
The most recent benchmark numbers are based on the average number of daily cases in the two weeks prior to Oct. 11, Beck noted. However, the number of daily new cases in Payson has declined since then. Beck predicted Payson will remain in the yellow zone for another week then drop back into the green as the benchmarks catch up to the most recent test data.
The benchmarks measure three things — the infection rate per 100,000 population, the percentage of positive tests and hospital visits for people with COVID-19. Payson, Pine, Strawberry, Young and Tonto Basin have all remained in the green zone below 100 infections per 100,000 population in cases per 100,000, he said. The hospitalization numbers actually reflect admissions in a three-county area and so don’t really measure the spread of the virus in Payson. However, that benchmark has remained consistently in the green zone for “minimal” spread of the virus.
The percentage of positive tests remains the problem benchmark for Payson. After a couple of weeks in the “green” below 5%, Payson has risen to somewhere between 6% and 9% depending on the week.
That puts Payson in the “moderate” zone — which means the state recommends “hybrid” scheduling — a mix of in-person and online instruction to limit the number of students on campus. The red zone lies above 10%.
The state’s benchmarks are advisory, with the school board responsible for deciding whether to adhere to the state recommendations. The county health department can recommend closure of a campus or a shift to hybrid scheduling, but the school board has the final call. The state might order schools closed if the benchmarks move into the red zone, said Beck.
As a whole, Gila County now fails to meet two of the three benchmarks. But Beck said that mostly reflects a rising cluster of cases on the San Carlos Apache Reservation and other areas in southern Gila County.
In Globe, one student recently tested positive, said Beck. The student had three other classes and the 44 other students in those classes were required to quarantine and stop attending school in person for two weeks, said Beck.
Health officials asked all the students with close contact to get a test, but it’s up to the parents to decide whether to follow that advice.
Beck noted that only about a quarter of close contacts get a test — although the new, 15-minute tests are now widely available. He said contact tracers have had trouble convincing close contacts to get tested, especially in school athletic programs.
The state defines two, unrelated positive cases on a single campus as an outbreak, which could lead to closure of a campus. Outbreaks on two campuses would raise the possibility of shifting the whole district back to distance learning, said Beck.
Beck said the county health department would make a recommendation based on individual circumstances.
For instance, if the benchmarks in the community were in the “green” zone for minimal spread, one or two cases on campus might not trigger a recommendation to halt in-person classes. But if the virus was at a “moderate” or “widespread” level in the community, cases on campus would be much more serious.
“If I saw two or three cases in Globe right now, my recommendation might be different than in the Tonto Basin. If the community spread is in the ‘yellow’ then the recommendation might be different than if it’s in the ‘green.’ Generally, we’ve been focused on the classroom level first, then the grade level, then the school level.”
The recommendation could also depend on the behavior of the teacher — especially in middle school and high school, where teachers have five or six classes full of students each day.
“In the case in Globe, the teacher was wearing a face shield and was staying in front of the class and not going down and mingling with the students — so we only quarantined the students in the three classes,” said Beck.
Research suggests that face shields don’t actually offer any protection from the respiratory virus, since the mouth and nose aren’t covered.
If the teacher wasn’t following the guidelines, then the school would have to consider whether to quarantine all the teacher’s students based on the exposure to a single infected student.
However, the school board would still have the authority to reject the county health department’s recommendation. Only the state health department has the legal authority to order a school closure.
The whole system relies on whether a student with symptoms gets tested off-campus. Those test results are reported to the county health department, which can then send out contact tracers. The schools aren’t doing screening tests. Even if a student has symptoms, the school will send the student home where parents will decide whether to get a test.”
The same goes for close contacts on campus. Unfortunately, even many parents whose students have close contact are opting not to get a test.
“We’re finding that 30 or 40% want to get tested — most of the others don’t,” said Beck.
Fortunately, the once-worrisome shortage of tests has eased. The state is sending the county 1,000 of the new, 15-minute swab tests each week.
“Those tests are getting split up among providers,” said Beck, “so we can test anyone who needs it. Unfortunately, only about a quarter of the people we recommend get tested (through contact tracing) are getting tested.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!