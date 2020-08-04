No one knows what benchmarks for school reopening the state will release on Friday. Still, one things clear.
Payson doesn’t meet the criteria other states and countries have used for the safe reopening of schools based on controlling new infections.
Moreover, the school district doesn’t have the space or the money or the plan to meet guidelines used by many European and Asian countries that have reopened schools.
So first, the virus.
New cases of the virus have exploded in Gila County in the past month or so – increasing far more quickly than the number of tests.
As of Tuesday, Gila County had 846 documented cases. That works out to 2,511 cases per 100,000 population. We’ve suffered 29 deaths – including a Globe schoolteacher. That works out to 54 deaths per 100,000.
A month ago, Gila County had a far lower infection rate and death rate than the rest of the rest of the state. For the first month or two of the pandemic, we had about one fifth of the infection rate. A month ago we had half the infection rate.
On Tuesday, the statewide infection rate stood at 2,510 per 100,000 and the death rate at 53 per 100,000. So Gila County now has about the same infection and death rates as the rest of the state.
That’s alarming – given the high average age of the population – especially in the Payson area.
Disease experts point to way to measure whether the virus has come under control – a decline in the percentage of positive tests. Gov. Doug Ducey relied on what proved a fleeting decline in positive tests in mostly lifting his stay-at-home order on May 15. Epidemiologists say that number should be under 5% and declining.
On this measure, Gila County’s doing better than the rest of the state – but still can’t meet the benchmarks established by disease experts elsewhere.
Since the onset of the pandemic, 12.6% of the tests have come back positive statewide. For the most recent period reported on the state’s website, the percent positive has risen to 14.4.
In Gila County, the percentage of positive tests remained well below 5% for months early in the pandemic. The MHA Foundation funded a testing blitz focused on first responders, healthcare workers and members of the Tonto Apache Tribe.
But things have changed in the past month. The percentage of positive tests has risen to 6.4% for the full span of the pandemic. Worse yet, the most recent period reported a 7.7% positive rate – still far lower than the statewide tally, but on the rise.
Payson can’t meet any of the most commonly accepted measurements for controlling the virus, although the past week has been more encouraging that the past month.
On-campus precautions
So what about the other criteria for reopening school – mostly centered on what happens on campus?
The Payson School Board has embraced many key precautions. The district will require universal use of masks, unless there’s a medical reason for a student or faculty member to not wear a mask. The district plans to check for symptoms like a fever every day when kids arrive. The district will also try to minimize mixing students from different classrooms together at big events like lunch and recess.
Moreover, the district has a Chromebook for every student and teachers have undergone extensive, on-the-fly training on how to include online elements in their courses – as well as converting entirely to online classes.
However, the district at the moment does not undertake many of the approaches that have worked best in other countries that opened their schools once the spreads of the virus had declined in the community.
Countries with the most success have tried innovative ways to keep children from mixing with hundreds of other students and teachers and staff in the course of a single day at school. In other states, schools that have already opened have found themselves once again shutting down when cases show up in class.
The research shows that younger children don’t get infected as easily, even though some evidence shows high levels of the virus in their sinuses. If they get infected, they’re probably less likely to pass it along and less likely to develop serious symptoms.
This may not apply to middle school and high school students. They apparently get infected readily and pass the virus along as easily as adults. Researchers have documented clusters of cases after schools have opened. Even if high school students don’t get seriously ill, they can pass it along to family and faculty members at a much higher risk.
So here’s an assessment whether Payson schools can implement some policies that have prevented clusters from developing in reopened schools.
1) Reopen elementary schools, with little mixing of student populations.
What has worked elsewhere?
Several countries have reopened elementary schools by altering schedules and reducing class sizes. Many have kept class sizes below 20 – often below 15. Those students remain together all day with a single teacher. They eat lunch in the classroom, go to recess together and rarely mix with students in other “pods.” If a child tests positive, it’s easy to test all the other kids in the class.
Can we do that here?
Not without big changes. Arizona has the largest class sizes in the nation, according to recent national studies. Moreover, Payson has struggled with overcrowding at Payson Elementary School and Julia Randall Elementary School ever since selling Frontier Elementary School to raise desperately needed cash during the recession. Classes routinely have 25 or 30 students, mostly due to a lack of sufficient classroom space on the two campuses. Some teachers have already opted not to return this semester, wary of the odds of infection and death. The district was already struggling to hire enough teachers.
Some changes in policy could address the overcrowding problem – at least in the elementary schools. The district has no idea at this point how many parents will opt for distance learning for the entire semester. If enough elementary school parents opt for distance learning – it could make it possible to have much smaller class sizes for the in-person classes, once they resume. As an added benefit, studies show that small class sizes in the elementary school grades confer big academic advantages – but only when the class sizes get down below about 18.
The lack of testing capacity also poses a big problem. Last week, doctors in Arizona were waiting a week or two for results from the swab test for an active infection. Such a delay would make it impossible to do contract tracing even for smaller, socially isolated classes in the event of an infection. Researchers have developed relatively reliable tests that can return results in an hour or two – often without sophisticated laboratory facilities – but those tests are still not widely available, seven months into the pandemic.
2) Embrace modified distance learning for middle school and high school.
What has worked elsewhere?
Some countries have relied mostly on distance learning for older students, given the studies that show they can probably spread the virus as effectively as adults – even if they’re less likely to suffer serious illness. Moreover, the typical high school schedule requires students, faculty and staff to mix with hundreds of people in the course of the day. The countries that have suffered setbacks in reopening schools have encountered the most problems with high school-aged students. Israel’s one well-studied example. The country closed its schools along with most businesses and quickly saw a huge drop in new cases. Once new cases nationwide fell to less than 100 per day, Israel reopened its schools, with nearly normal schedules and the addition of a mask-wearing requirement. But during a heat wave, the schools relaxed that requirement. Cases subsequently exploded, with hundreds of infections at several high schools. Schools stopped and started and quarantined and reopened.
Can we do that here?
Payson schools will offer distance learning in all grade levels until Aug. 17. Depending on the state’s benchmarks for reopening, distance learning may continue for all students until mid October. That provides time to improve the distance learning techniques that resulted in so many students disappearing from the virtual classroom in last springs’ shutdown.
However, Payson also has an excellent model for successful distance learning. Payson Centers for Success – Payson’s Alternative High School – got an A-rating from the state for the results of its hybrid distance learning approach.
Payson has the additional advantage of having already issued all students their own Chromebook – which means students could work online so long as they have access to the internet.
State, federal chaos upends planning
Of course, the constant shift in the virus's spread, the state restrictions and budget constraints have scrambled school planning efforts for months. Gov. Doug Ducey stuck every school board with the responsibility for making the fraught decision on reopening. Schools have already opened for distance learning, but the state has still not released even the advisory guidelines for resuming in-person classes.
So the school board, administrators and teachers will scramble through another round of improvisation next week, in the wake of the release of the state guidelines and the success – or struggles – growing out of the first two weeks of renewed distance learning.
Sad to say, more than six months into the pandemic – there’s still no plan at the state and federal level leading to furious improvisation and adaptation at the local level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!