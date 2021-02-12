Payson schools are looking down the barrel of a budget disaster.
Fortunately, the federal government has clicked on the safety.
The district is working on a budget for the next school year that assumes the potentially disastrous 15% enrollment decline prompted by the pandemic will remain next August, Director of Finance Kathie Manning told the school board on Monday.
Losing students could result in a $1.4 million loss in state funding.
“We’re not counting on recouping those losses,” said Manning, “but we hope to be pleasantly surprised.”
Moreover, state formulas that provide less money for distance learning, a drop in students from Pine and Tonto Basin from 90 to 66, a plunge in the number of students riding the bus and eating lunch at school and other changes could trim district revenues even further — perhaps adding $500,000 or more to the financial hole yawning open in next year’s budget.
The pandemic threatens to trigger a new, debilitating drop in enrollment just when the long decline in enrollment had leveled off — forcing the district into repeated rounds of staff cuts.
Manning noted that the state initially promised to hold funding losses due to the pandemic enrollment decline to 2%, but reneged on that promise when the enrollment declines soared.
“We were supposed to sleep at night and rest assured the state was going to make up the loss of ADM (enrollment),” said Manning. But it didn’t work out that way this year — much less next year.
Gov. Doug Ducey in his state of the state address said, “We’re not going to pay for empty seats” and his budget proposed not funding to cushion the blow of enrollment decline nor to change the distance learning adjustment that this year cost Payson about $400,000.
Cue the federal government.
Congress haggled for nine months about a second COVID stimulus bill, before adopting a scaled down, $900 billion package in December. The money will likely arrive just in time to prevent a budget meltdown that could amount to 20% for Payson.
The ESSER II federal funding will amount to a projected $1.75 million for Payson — largely compensating for the enrollment drop and the lower state funding for distance learning — but not covering all the hits to the budget, Manning told the anxiously listening school board.
Moreover, the district will use the roughly $257,000 left in its Forest Fees account, which comes from payments by the Forest Service to compensate for the huge amount of non-tax-paying federal land in the district.
Congress last year passed a multi-year authorization for the Forest Fee program that ensures the district will get $250,000 in the upcoming fiscal year that can replenish the Forest Fees fund.
So the influx of federal money will likely avert a meltdown, with the district struggling to cope with the myriad impacts of the pandemic that include months of distance learning, teacher shortages, technology upgrades and a host of other changes.
The briefing amounted to a dense summary of revenue gains and losses together with spending changes affecting the district’s head-snapping array of special funds and accounts. Manning did not present overall budget numbers by category, but set the stage for the sharp-pencil calculations to come before the board actually adopts a budget in May.
Of course, that’s part of the brain-bruising problem school districts face every year — never mind the chaos generated by the pandemic and the shift in and out of distance learning. The state won’t adopt its budget for weeks or months, which will have a huge impact on how much money the district actually receives. Currently, it looks like the district will increase base support by about 1%, but won’t offer the cushion against enrollment declines that helped save the district this year.
The Arizona Legislature is also considering another big increase in support for voucher programs to provide taxpayer support for tuition paid to private and religious schools. This could lead to additional public school enrollment declines. Statewide, more than 50,000 students vanished from public school rolls during the pandemic. Many of them may have shifted to private schools or public charter schools. Many of those smaller schools did not shift to distance learning after the initial statewide school shutdown.
Moreover, the state will continue to rely on “current year funding.” That means districts won’t know for sure how much money they’ll get for the school year starting next August until they get an enrollment headcount 40 days into the semester. However, the board has to settle on a budget, award staff contracts and make other crucial decisions in May — three months before the first day of school.
It’s even worse this year, given the unprecedented decline in enrollment due to the pandemic. District administrators have no idea how many students will return, even if the COVID vaccine contains the pandemic by next August, as most health experts predict.
For instance, the district suffered big enrollment drops at most grade levels — especially in kindergarten. Many parents opted to wait a year before sending their youngest kids to school.
“Kindergarten has among the largest declines in enrollment,” said board member Barbara Underwood. “Will they be first graders even without having gone to kindergarten?”
“We’re assuming they’ll be first graders,” said Manning — but also that the 15% overall enrollment decline will persist.
“The assessments will determine grade placement,” said Superintendent Linda Gibson. “This is just a budget assessment.”
Payson Elementary School Principal Michelle May noted, “Kindergarten is the hardest to predict — and kindergarten teachers are the hardest to find.”
On the other hand, Payson Center for Success has tripled enrollment in its online program — going from 40 to 180 students. Administrators think that parents satisfied with distance learning at the high school level decided to just shift to the PCS program rather than shift back and forth based on when COVID cases cropped up on the high school campus.
The school board on Monday approved a proposal to make the registrar for PCS a full-time position — which will cost an extra $28,000. But will the PCS online program continue to have high enrollment if vaccinations tame the pandemic by August?
Who knows?
So tack the budget to the dartboard and take your best shot: Predicting school funding remains seemingly random, especially in a pandemic.
If the highly paid staff cannot project with a modicum of accuracy, they should be fired and replaced with others who are up to the job.
Another BS puff piece written by/for the bureaucrats in the local school industry. A 15% cut in state funding is negligible in their total revenue stream, The main revenue for the spoiled bureaucrats is the property taxes - comprising nearly 70% of their revenue. Those funds will not be reduced, in fact, they are rising at an unprecedented rate. To write and publish what is a false narrative should be a gross violation of the law to accurately inform the public.
Seriously, it is time for someone to press the issue that this is false information. The only way the school district even has a hiccup is if they want to retain personnel to instruct students who are no longer in the system. The school district would message they faced a budget "crisis" if every parent decided to send their children to charter schools and the district wanted to keep all the current teachers, bus drivers, support staff, etc. employed with ZERO students to serve.
Peter Aleshire KNOWS this is a "crisis" created in the minds of bureaucrats with NO underlying foundation. That is noxious.
