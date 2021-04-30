The Payson school board this week unanimously dropped a requirement that students and staff wear masks on campus.
The decision follows Gov. Doug Ducey’s decision to repeal a statewide school mask mandate. The governor’s latest order leaves the decision up to school boards. The state has now lifted virtually all pandemic restrictions.
Payson’s decision runs counter to the recommendation from the federal Centers for Disease Control, which recommends mask-wearing on campus — especially during group activities like sporting events and assemblies. The CDC also recommends regular testing to identify new cases on campus, but the district has no plans to start screening tests.
“We’re scrapping the masks,” said Superintendent Linda Gibson at the Monday school board meeting.
However, after the meeting she said the school board could restore the mask mandate on campus if cases once again surge. The district has not reported a single new positive case among students or staff in the past three weeks, she said.
Payson has seen a sustained drop in reports of new cases, with 35% of Gila County residents fully vaccinated — including at least 75% of the Payson school staff. Gila County has reported a 40% drop in new cases as a daily average over the past two weeks, according to tracking statistics maintained by the CDC.
By comparison, cases statewide have risen 7% in the same period. Some hot spots have also developed in Arizona, including a 121% increase in new cases in Navajo County, a 17% increase in Greenlee County and a 21% increase in Yavapai County. The increase in new cases comes after more than two months of decline and followed the lifting of virtually all restrictions.
In Payson schools, students and staff remain free to wear a mask if they want. Teachers can also ask students to wear a mask, but cannot make it a requirement. The new rule applies to all campus activities, including crowded, indoor sports events and assemblies.
“Nothing here says a person cannot wear a mask,” said Gibson. “There’s no ‘have to’ or ‘can’t.’ All we’re striking is the ‘have to’ wear a mask in the mitigation plan. But there’s still that gray area. Can a teacher still ask a student to wear a mask? Yes. Are masks still available? Yes. Can a student wear a mask? Yes. No one is going to get called out for wearing a mask or not wearing a mask.”
Gibson said she decided based on the governor’s action.
“We went into a mask mandate based on the governor’s order and we’ve come off the mandate based on the governor’s order,” she noted.
The federal Centers for Disease Control recommends that school districts maintain at least three feet of social distancing between students and staff on campus and require students and staff to wear masks — especially indoors.
The federal government has not yet approved a vaccine for teens or younger children. Preliminary results from clinical trials now underway suggest that the currently approved vaccines may work at least as well in children as in adults, but the drug manufacturers must complete large-scale clinical trials among children to detect any uncommon but worrisome side effects in those age groups. With luck, children could have a vaccine approved before they start school again in August.
In the meantime, the CDC and many epidemiologists worry schools could spawn fresh clusters of cases. Teens appear to contract the virus almost as easily as adults, but rarely get seriously ill, according to numerous studies. Younger children appear much less likely to either contract the disease or to pass the virus along. However, children months after an infection have developed a rare, sometimes fatal, inflammatory response. Doctors have reported 2,000 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children to the CDC, which may reflect a reaction by the immune system to an infection. (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/children/mis-c.html)
Schools have spawned clusters of cases in which children who pick up the virus at school spread it to family members. Large-scale events like sports tournaments have become super-spreader events. One study found that at a wrestling tournament in Florida 38 of the 130 students at the tournament developed COVID. Those students infected at least 41 other people — mostly team members not at the tournament and family members, according to a CDC-published study. (https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7004e4.htm).
Studies suggest that double-layered cloth masks reduce transmission of the virus by 70% or 80% if worn consistently — especially indoors. Studies suggest that fewer than 10% of COVID cases have been contracted in outdoor settings, with the risk mostly limited to outdoor group gatherings.
Gibson noted in an interview after the meeting that the district has struggled to enforce the mask mandate. Some parents have actively complained about the requirement that their children wear masks at school. Compliance with the mask mandate on campus has been spotty, both in classrooms and gatherings for things like sporting events.
The vaccination of most of the staff has eased the danger to teachers — who are much more likely to become seriously ill than their students. District policy required students and teachers who had close contact with a person who tested positive to quarantine for two weeks. In December and January, the district had so many positive cases on campus that it couldn’t find enough substitutes to replace quarantining teachers. This at times forced the shutdown of both the high school and middle school. Now that the teachers have been vaccinated, they don’t have to quarantine if exposed to someone who tests positive either on or off campus.
Health officials have urged schools and businesses to hold off a full return to normal until at least 70% to 90% of the population is protected from infection — either through vaccination or recovery from an infection.
So far, only a third of Gila County residents are fully protected and about 44% have gotten at least one shot. A single shot of the Moderna vaccine confers about 80% protection and the second shot boosts protection to about 95%. Another 10% of the county’s population has recovered from an infection. Nonetheless, this leaves the county well below the roughly 80% rate needed to gain the protection of “herd immunity.”
The growing spread of new, more infections, potentially more lethal strains of the virus in the state also raises a concern. However, studies so far suggest the current vaccines still provide strong protection against all the so-far-identified variants.
