Payson schools bowed to the sternly worded advice of the Gila County Health Department last week and approved a mandatory 10-day quarantine for the close contacts of people who test positive for COVID.
However, staff and students who have been vaccinated or recovered from a previous infection need not stay home for the quarantine period — which is also in accordance with the advice of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the county health department.
The decision comes as cases on campus have exploded, with 72 confirmed infections and 576 close contacts at the end of last week.
Health officials have documented cases of spread on campus and back out into the community, something that didn’t happen last year.
Exempting vaccinated people from the quarantine means the tougher quarantine policy won’t force large numbers of teachers to stay home. Last year, so many teachers had to quarantine it forced the high school and middle school to close. The new policy may also prompt more parents to get their children the vaccine already approved for anyone older than 12.
However, the exemption to the quarantine for the vaccinated may also conflict with a state law that takes effect on Sept. 26 and bars any policy that treats the vaccinated differently from the unvaccinated.
The district policy had previously made quarantine voluntary for close contacts, but not for people who tested positive.
However, the district changed that policy after county health director Michael O’Driscoll wrote an Aug. 23 letter saying, “At this time, quarantine and isolation is not a suggestion or optional and includes requiring all individuals who have COVID-19, or who have been exposed to COVID-19 through contact with a COVID-19 case, stay home and away from others. Symptoms of COVID-19 can be mild, and it is possible for individuals without symptoms to spread this highly contagious virus.”
The county health department also recommends people return to wearing masks indoors in public, especially if they cannot socially distance. However, the state law — which takes effect on Sept. 26 — bars mask mandates in schools.
Payson Unified School District Superintendent Linda Gibson said the district will implement the change in quarantine policy immediately and advise unvaccinated close contacts to stay home. She said the district has hired a coordinator to work full time calling the parents of students who need to quarantine. However, she said the district will not require documentation of vaccination status or recovery from a previous infection.
That’s somewhat in conflict with the health department letter, which said “for schools to exclude close contacts who must quarantine from the facility, schools should request a person’s COVID-19 vaccination status and/or history of COVID-19 infection in the last three months.”
Gibson said the new, mandatory quarantine policy will apply to any new cases reported, not to the existing positive cases and contacts.
The letter noted that anyone with symptoms should also quarantine even without test results and even if they’re fully vaccinated or had the disease previously.
Studies suggest the Delta variant can more readily reinfect someone and evade the protection of the vaccine, although people appear to get much less seriously ill in the case of such “breakthrough” infections.
Under the previous policy that made the quarantine voluntary for close contacts, parents often sent their children back to school after they received notice of a close contact, say school officials.
O’Driscoll in an interview noted that the county’s vaccination campaign had all but stalled, but vaccinations have increased tenfold since the latest surge in cases hit.
The Delta variant has caused cases to explode across the nation, with Arizona one of the hot spots. Gila County last week had the state’s second highest infection rate — with a 108% increase in the past two weeks.
Cases have also soared on school campuses after a month of in-person classes. Payson schools have reported 65 cases among students and 7 among faculty and staff. That includes 48 cases at Rim Country Middle School. Those 72 positive cases have produced 576 close contacts — 568 of those at Rim Country Middle School.
The number of close contacts is inflated, however, since the same student may be counted several times as a result of close contacts with several different people.
Only 18% of Gila County residents younger than 20 have received even a single dose of the vaccine, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services website. More than 80% of the faculty and staff are fully vaccinated.
The Delta variant now accounts for almost all the new cases in the country and spreads twice as easily as earlier strains. It may also cause more serious illness and perhaps more easily infect people who have been fully vaccinated. Delta has also caused far more school outbreaks than earlier strains.
Children still appear to get less seriously ill — and many show very few symptoms. However, they can still easily spread the virus to one another and the rest of the community. Health officials say they also worry about a rare but sometimes fatal inflammatory disorder in children that can develop months after they recover from the initial infection. Existing strains have proved lethal to children as a consequence — including at least one death in Gila County. It’s unclear whether Delta will cause even worse long-term problems, given viral concentrations in the body as much as 1,000 times greater than previous strains.
However, for now the main danger remains the spread of clusters on campus out into the community. Only about 48% of Gila County residents are fully vaccinated, a campus cluster can easily spread through family members into the community. Gila County has an infection rate of 80 per 100,000 — comparable to the infection rates in the hardest-hit states. Neighboring Graham County has an infection rate of 84 per 100,000 — compared to a statewide average of 44.
For a time, hospitals in the region were so crammed with new COVID patients that doctors had to send some patients to hospitals in Nevada, said O’Driscoll. The crush of patients eased some last week, but still remains high. Hospitalization rates for COVID in Gila County have risen 85% as a daily average in the past two weeks.
The Food and Drug Administration on Aug. 23 granted full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine for people 16 and older, making it the first to move beyond emergency-use status in the United States.
The vaccine has not yet been approved for children younger than 12.
However, full approval will eventually open the door to requiring students to get vaccinated for COVID as they do for diseases like measles, rubella, mumps and polio.
Students and faculty MUST quarantine:
— 10 days after exposure to COVID 19 if they remain symptom-free
— 8 days — if they have no symptoms and a negative test after five days.
Students and faculty need not quarantine if:
• They have recovered from COVID in the past three months and are symptom free
• They have been fully vaccinated with two weeks since the second shot and are symptom free.
