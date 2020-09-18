Even if Gila County can’t meet the state benchmarks by Oct. 12, Payson schools will return to in-person classes with a normal schedule, the Payson school board decided this week.
“Everything’s a gamble,” said Superintendent Linda Gibson in a meeting dominated by reports on the difficulties of continuing to offer classes on the internet. “Even prior to COVID, we didn’t know the future. We’ve done our due diligence and the predictions are in our favor that things will be OK and we will be able to stay open.”
Teachers, staff and parents have made heroic efforts to make distance learning work, but failure rates are soaring, parents are desperate and frustrated and students long for a return to their friends and activities, the district’s school principals reported.
Early this week, Gila was one of two counties that still had not met the state department of education benchmarks to resume in-person classes — even on a modified basis. The county still has too many new cases and too many positive tests to qualify — although the county may well meet the standard by next week given the trends of the past two weeks.
However, Arizona’s purely advisory standards allow for a far higher rate of community spread than the standards applied in other countries like South Korea, Japan, Germany and others that have reopened schools. Moreover, Arizona lacks the rapid testing capacity that has allowed other countries to contain on-campus outbreaks.
The district also isn’t planning schedule adjustments to keep high school and middle school students from mingling with hundreds of other students every day they attend school. Some other schools have had success in modifying schedules to minimize mixing. The average high school student takes six classes a day, which means they mingle with 180 other students — each of whom mingles with 180 other students. As a result, other states and countries have seen new clusters of cases in high schools, but rarely in elementary schools.
Moreover, the Gila County health department has said that it may order a campus shut down with a single COVID case. Health officials have said they might also order the entire district shut down again with just two unrelated COVID cases on two different campuses. This could lead to the abrupt closure of schools after they reopen. The virus remains insidious because about 40% of those infected never show symptoms and those who do may be most infectious before symptoms develop. Nonetheless, the virus has a low mortality rate among the young.
The lack of state and federal guidelines has left these excruciating decisions up to local school boards and county health departments.
But the Monday school board meeting revealed a fierce yearning to bring the kids back to school. That included half a dozen demonstrators gathered in front of the board room with signs saying “Kids Lives Matter” and “Open Our Schools.”
“I don’t think you can justify being closed anymore,” said Whitney, who addressed the board through the phone hookup while standing out front with her sign.
The two-hour board discussion highlighted the brave struggle of teachers and administrators to make distance learning work, along with the missed assignments, technical glitches, parent frustration and growing number of students that have fallen by the wayside.
Board member Jolynn Schinstock said her own three children have struggled to adapt to the demands of attending class on a computer. Teachers and staff have made tremendous efforts to connect, but “it’s very, very tough, I have to say. Ours is just one family. The teachers are just amazing, but my daughter has 54 email messages to read every week and my son has 80 email messages. That’s just a lot. That said, the teachers are amazing. We’re all doing the best we can. It’s just the nature of the beast.”
Payson High School Principal Jeff Simon said the biggest problem they’re facing are students who are now working 20 or 30 or 40 hours a week — often to help support their families.
Simon was selected as the Arizona National Association of Secondary School Principals principal of the year.
Other principals said hundreds of students who have always gotten As and Bs are now failing classes, mostly because they’re not turning in the work. Mid-term report cards shocked many parents and students.
PHS Assistant Principal Yvette Harpe said she’s been in a constant swirl of interventions and family meetings. “So you have an A or B student who tells his mom he’s struggling — and then the report card comes home and it’s ‘Holy moly, you have an F! You’re grounded.’ Students don’t understand you have to have a plan, because they’ve never been in a hole like this. The kids are all honest. They say, ‘I got behind. I wasn’t taking it serious.’ They just don’t know what to do.”
Simon said teachers are trying desperately to reach students who have stopped turning in assignments. “They’re sending out 10 or 12 communications for each student. They’re doing the very best they can — but we know there are going to be struggles.”
Payson Center for Success lead teacher Renae Short said, “You’ve got students that are still logged into class 20 minutes after the session’s over. But they aren’t there. They’re somewhere else.”
“We were being ghosted,” joked Simon.
Board member Barbara Underwood said, “I will tell you that with the internet issues in a lot of areas, they can’t stay on the session. The kids are freaking out, saying I got kicked off, like five times. They’re worried about getting back on.”
The district has already resumed some extracurricular activities, especially those done outdoors or in small groups — including football, soccer, band and others. The case rate in the community has declined sufficiently for the district to meet Arizona Interscholastic Association guidelines for practices using elements of social distancing. Kids have flocked to the activities, including 65 kids going out for football — the most in five years.
“They want something to do,” said board president Joanne Conlin. “Kids who have never played football — heaven help them — are trying to tackle somebody. They don’t want to be sitting at home anymore. They can’t stand not having the interaction, the camaraderie.”
Payson Elementary School Principal Michelle May noted that her kindergartners, first graders and second graders are struggling with the technology. Teachers send out learning packets each week, but many kids have trouble connecting online as the teachers furiously improvise ways to provide emotional support and keep kids connected.
“We have to do a lot of compromising,” she said. “A lot of the parents have technology issues. We’re trying to find the right balance between not overwhelming children and families and still providing opportunities for quality learning. Many parents are just overwhelmed keeping their kiddos moving forward. We rely heavily on parent participation, but the more the teachers try to do the more overwhelmed the family gets.”
Julia Randall Elementary School Principal Kim Yates said, “Our teachers are writing the book on online learning as they go along and they’re doing a great job, but although we have a curriculum with technological components, it’s not built for online learning. Teachers are spending hours preparing assignments and sending them to the student, and the student does the assignments, and then they’re disappearing. Right now, it’s important that the student and the parents know they’re not alone — and that these teachers know they’re not alone.”
Rim Country Middle School Principal Jennifer Murphy said, “We have good attendance,” in the online class sessions “but we don’t have good grades. The kids are not turning in the work. We’re brainstorming how to address that — but we can’t have 200 Fs and ignore it. Teachers are reaching out to families all the time. Sometimes, they can’t reach the parents. Sometimes, there’s a student at home taking care of younger brothers and sisters.”
Simon recalled one online class session where he watched a student trying hard to pay attention while a younger brother climbed his back. “And we have an astronomical number of students who say ‘I can’t get my work done because I’m working full time.’ We have quite a few families struggling now, and the kids are going to work to help out with the finances.”
Gibson said the parents, students and teachers need the certainty of a return to school on Oct. 12, no matter where Gila County stands on the benchmarks.
“We have to come back 100% in person on Oct. 12,” she said.
The district will send out a fresh parent survey to determine how many parents want to have their children continue with online-only classes, even when in-person classes resume. Each school site will then have to juggle the faculty and class offerings to cover both the distance learning classes and in-person classes. The district will also survey teachers and staff to determine who has serious concerns about in-person classes. Studies suggest teachers and staff members face a much higher risk of serious illness than students in the event of an outbreak.
“Coming back in person is what we need to do for our kids, our teachers, our education,” said Gibson. “I’m hopeful that the benchmarks are going to turn green, but regardless on the 12th we’re back in person. We haven’t wavered from that.”
