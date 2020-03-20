The Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St., discontinued “in house” meals as of March 17, but continues its Meals on Wheels program and will offer “to go/pick up” lunches. Those interested need to RSVP for lunch at 928-474-4876.
The Senior Express is offering transportation to medical appointments and grocery shopping, but center staff recommends seniors use the “order in advance and pick up system” offered by some area grocery stores.
The other services published in the March 17 issue of the Roundup will continue, according to information on the center’s website, paysonseniorcenter.org.
At the Payson Senior Center, drivers will continue to deliver Meals on Wheels five meals a week to residents.
At the center Social Security, Medicare and free legal services are available by appointment and the medical supply closet is open, but officials ask residents to call first so they can get items ready.
The Beeline Bus will continue to operate as usual unless there is a directive from the state of Arizona to limit or stop transit.
The center’s thrift store, Trinkets and Treasures, will continue to operate as usual. They have instituted special cleaning measures for the buses and the thrift store.
The Pine Strawberry Senior dining hall is continuing its Meals on Wheels program and is still serving members at the dining hall, according to dining hall manager George Sanders. However, if a case of COVID-19 occurs in Gila County or there is an order to discontinue the group meal service, members who regularly take part in the program will have meals delivered.
