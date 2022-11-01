If you’re a virus that infects the lungs, life’s good right now.
If you’re a human being — well, not so much.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.
If you’re a virus that infects the lungs, life’s good right now.
If you’re a human being — well, not so much.
Epidemiologists say it’s looking like a bad year for the flu and the RSV virus.
The flu and RSV in a normal year cause tens of thousands of deaths. Both respiratory viruses all but disappeared last winter — probably due to the precautions people took to avoid spreading COVID.
This year, people have resumed traveling and gathering in large groups without wearing masks — so the flu and RSV have made a comeback — months sooner than normal.
Turns out the flu and RSV can actually merge into a single hybrid virus, according to recent research.
The good news for Arizona — the flu and RSV have just started to circulate.
The bad news — COVID’s still widespread.
RSV looks like it’s following the same script as the flu virus. RSV causes about 14,000 deaths per year among adults older than 65 and about 500 deaths among children under 5. The virus hospitalizes about 58,000 children and 177,000 older adults in a normal year.
In Gila County, cases peaked at eight on Oct. 10, virtually disappeared in the winter, then hit another peak in March.
Already, the CDC’s reporting about 7,000 cases of RSV weekly, sign of an early, potentially more severe RSV season.
No vaccine exists, partly because the virus is especially adept at evolving ways to evade the immune system’s antibody-based defenses. Two new vaccines against RSV are in clinical trials.
Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com
Consulting Publications Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!