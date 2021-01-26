Josh Skehan built a thriving photography and video business in Scottsdale thanks to specialty events like weddings, celebrations, parties, etc.
“Those pretty much got canceled in 2020, so my career shifted a little bit,” said the owner of Josh Skehan Productions.
COVID-19 forced Skehan to rethink the kinds of services he was offering.
“I had a short career in telecommunications,” he said. “Very quickly in my young years I promoted and found a passion for video and photography, but mainly video. I started out at the bottom in the most positive way possible, with weddings and parties.
“A lot of people saw potential in me and gave me opportunities. I became a travel professional.
“As someone good with technology, I was able to shift over to doing videos, like training videos for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That’s an example of how we stayed afloat through this time.”
The Arizona native and his wife and two sons moved from the Valley to Payson last fall to start Payson Photo and Video by Josh Skehan Productions. Moving here was something they’d discussed doing when they retired. But they made the move much earlier with a new business plan focused on offering small business owners in Rim Country a chance to promote their business with a well-produced video that even includes drone footage.
“One thing we try to do is make it easy,” he said. “Let’s say you have an event — you can schedule it on our website and we have packages and can schedule a free consultation. The whole idea is the small town approach, I want people to feel free to call me or email me at any time with questions or ideas.”
His company has lasted for 16 years because he offers quality service.
“Go to any website and you’ll see I have five-star ratings across the board,” he said. “Not only do I think I’m good at what I do, but my income provides for my family, so I take it very seriously.”
He’s promoting Payson Video and Photo Services by Josh Skehan Productions by offering a Business Starter Kit giveaway, a $1,000 value. Business owners can enter for the chance to win from Jan. 22 through Feb. 9. The winner will be selected on Feb. 10.
Anyone who wants to enter or nominate another business may do so by letting them know why they should win on the Payson Video and Photo Facebook page or by emailing info@paysonvideoandphoto.com.
“I am passionate about small business and I figured it would be good to get my name out there and to help small business here,” he said. “We’ll shoot video, including taking B role of the facilities and do an aerial shot in a short amount of time and edit it to make a promotional video.
“I got my prices down as low as I could and it’s down to $1,000 and I’m giving one of those packages away.”
His family always enjoyed spending time in Rim Country.
“We often vacation in Payson and up on the Rim and decided we want to retire here some day,” he said. “I could not wait to get to Payson.”
It just happened much earlier than they thought it would. They moved here full time in September.
“The best part about it was, with the way the housing market is and everything, we decided that now was the time to move to Payson,” he said. “I had already been the big shot producer. I figured what I would do is take my skills working 16 years in the industry and apply that to a small town approach. I want to help these small businesses grow their recognition.”
He does most of the work, but he does have help.
“My wife plays an integral role as my adviser,” he said. “And I’m going to bring the boys into the business as well. And we have contractors depending on the scale of the project. So I say ‘we’ because I’m integral in every project, but I do have people who help me from time to time.”
He and his family wanted to move here because they enjoy everything about Payson and Rim Country and often head into the forest as a family in their six-seat side-by-side Tracker.
“We love enjoying all that Payson has to offer, that’s why we moved here,” he said. “We love eating out at the local restaurants. We love nature and we love being out in it when we’re not working.”
You can schedule a consultation or make your event appointment by visiting paysonphotoandvideo.com, their Facebook page, emailing them or calling 480-255-0280. Services are by appointment only.
