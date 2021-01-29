We needed moisture, and we got it. The National Weather Service in Flagstaff reports that from early Monday morning to late Tuesday afternoon, Pine-Strawberry received 24 inches of snow, 3 inches over the yearly average for the community.
I know many of you measured more than that, and in some areas that is possible. The NWS is forecasting another 1 to 3 inches Friday.
If you are looking for roadway updates, dial 511, the Arizona Department of Transportation’s hotline or visit AZDOT.gov. ADOT also has an app you can install on your smartphone for road conditions. On behalf of the Pine-Strawberry Fire Department, please call 511 and not the fire department. During storms like this, firefighters are extremely busy and need to be focused on the emergencies.
PSFD, ADOT and DPS put out requests during the storm to limit travel to only those that are absolutely necessary. During a good portion of this past storm Highway 87 was closed from Payson to Pine-Strawberry. Many travelers attempted to use Houston Mesa Road to get to the Control Road and then Pine. This led to multiple requests for help. A tractor trailer jackknifed on the Control Road and dozens of cars slid off the road. The Whispering Pines Fire Department and Gila County Sheriff’s Office had their hands full trying to clear this area, reporting that most of them were trying to find a way north as Highway 87 was closed. Officials asked residents not to attempt an alternative route when a highway is closed during a weather event. Stay home and let them get the roads clear.
Now the digging out begins, and it’s time for the reminder that not all of our neighbors have social media. Talk to and check on your neighbors and friends. P-S folks are known for taking care of each other. Thank you to all of you who helped shovel a driveway for a neighbor, took trash cans to the street for those who couldn’t, picked up food or groceries for a neighbor or friend or just simply checked in to say hi.
Pine-Strawberry Medical Center Part II
Meet the practitioner
Tamara Rector is a family nurse practitioner and has a master’s degree in nursing. She is Pine-Strawberry’s practitioner, and she and the Banner Health Clinic Pine (in the Pine-Strawberry Medical Center) won the Patient Experience Top Performer for 2020.
The award comes from patient surveys.
“It was kind of a big deal I thought,” she said.
But being the year of Covid, everyone was in lockdown when the award was presented.
An Arizona native, Rector grew up in Flagstaff and raised her kids there. She lived in the Valley for 10 years once she started in nursing, and four years ago she came to work for Banner in Payson.
“I am definitely a small town person,” Rector said. “Arizona is my home state, and how rewarding is it that I get to go to work and help another human being? How great is that.”
After raising her children, Rector saw a place she could help people.
“There is so much more to life,” she said. “As an advance practice nurse, I am just happy to able to help people with all of their health needs. I try to treat people with respect.”
Rector graduated from the second nursing class out of Coconino College in Flagstaff. She took her first job with Banner at Del Webb Hospital Emergency Room in the Valley. During her time in the big city, she found she missed the small town. She and her hubby bought a second home in Pine. She applied for an opening in Payson, and then an opportunity arose in Pine.
“They had a need and I lived here,” she said. “February 2021, it will be four years.”
In 2017, the Pine-Strawberry Health Services, Inc. worked with Banner and brought Rector on board.
“Yes, this is unique for me. Banner is contracted to use this building and I work for Banner,” she said.
As the only medical facility in Pine-Strawberry, Rector sees an average of 3,000 patients per year, all in the adult and geriatric age.
“I treat the whole patient. I am their primary care provider,” she said. As is common with an aging population, Rector sees patients with more than one issue.
“Many of my patients are rather complicated and they are wonderful people,” she said. So depending on their needs, Rector may refer a patient to a specialist or more than one specialist.
“I gather data and I work with the specialist,” said Rector. “I’m blessed to be able to help other people.”
And what a year to help people.
With the pandemic, Rector says that the phones are ringing off the hook with questions. Patients and non-patients have been looking for information and answers.
If a patient has respiratory problems or COVID symptoms, she is referring them to Banner Urgent Care in Payson.
This helps keep the exposure to a minimum for the geriatric population that Rector treats. Temperatures are taken at the door, mask required and social distancing maintained for each person entering the clinic.
At this time. the clinic does not have any COVID tests and is not currently giving the vaccine.
If you have not visited the clinic within the last three years, you are no longer on the patient roles. Rector said she often sees two new patients per day.
As a community member, you can thank the Pine-Strawberry Health Services, Inc. by becoming a voting and active member.
If you would like to be a member of the clinic board, with voting rights for annual board elections, a donation of $25 will provide the donor with one “share” and one vote for each director opening annually. A member is then also eligible to run for office on the board. Your member request and donation may be sent to Pine Strawberry Health Services, Inc., P.O. Box 270, Pine, AZ 85544.
