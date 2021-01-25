Tuesday’s boys and girls basketball games against Winslow have been either postponed or canceled because the snowstorm led Payson Unified School District to cancel school.
It’s unclear if the games will be rescheduled.
It was to be the 3A East Region opener for the two Longhorn varsity squads.
It’s the third game on the girls basketball schedule that hasn’t been played. The Longhorns opened the season with a win at Camp Verde on Thursday, Jan. 21 after their scheduled opener at home against Fountain Hills was canceled by Fountain Hills.
The girls’ Saturday, Jan. 23 game at Benjamin Franklin was also canceled.
Both the girls and the boys now shift focus playing at Show Low on Friday in the new region opener.
The wrestling team returns from a three-match opening week with a 2-1 record and another three matches in four days this week, starting at Snowflake at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27. Cottonwood Mingus visits Wilson Dome at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29. The Longhorns travel to Queen Creek American Leadership Academy at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30.
Only parents of home athletes are allowed to attend all Payson sports this winter season. KRIM-FM live streams all varsity sports on its Facebook page.
