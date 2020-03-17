All local Social Security offices are closed to the public for in-person service as of Tuesday, March 17, 2020. This decision protects the population we serve — older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions — and our employees during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. However, Social Security is still able to provide critical services.
Please read the following to learn more, including how to get help from the Social Security Administration by phone and online. You can also visit our Coronavirus (COVID-19) information page to learn more and stay up to date.
The Social Security’s secure and convenient online services remain available at www.socialsecurity.gov. Local offices will also continue to provide critical services over the phone.
If you need help from Social Security:
• First, please use the secure and convenient online services available at www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices. You can apply for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits online, check the status of an application or appeal, request a replacement Social Security card (in most areas), print a benefit verification letter, and much more – from anywhere and from any of your devices. There is also have a wealth of information to answer most of your Social Security questions online, without having to speak with a Social Security representative in person or by phone. Please visit our online Frequently Asked Questions at www.socialsecurity.gov/ask.
• If you cannot conduct your Social Security business online, please check the online field office locator for specific information about how to directly contact your local office. Your local office still will be able to provide critical services to help you apply for benefits, answer your questions, and provide other services over the phone.
• If you already have an in-office appointment scheduled, Social Security will call you to handle your appointment over the phone instead. If you have a hearing scheduled, it will call you to discuss alternatives for continuing with your hearing, including offering a telephonic hearing. The call may come from a PRIVATE number and not from a U.S. Government phone. Please remember that Social Security employees will not threaten you or ask for any form of payment.
• If you cannot complete your Social Security business online, please call the National 800 Number at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778). The National 800 Number has many automated service options you can use without waiting to speak with a telephone representative. A list of automated telephone services is available online at www.socialsecurity.gov/agency/contact/phone.html.
