During times of crisis, scammers look for opportunities to gain personal information from unsuspecting people.
Sonora Quest says that scammers are posing on the phone as Sonora Quest representatives to gain patients’ personal information by claiming they have COVID-19 test results.
Sonora Quest may return calls to patients regarding accessing their results, but it does not provide COVID-19 results or collect payment over the phone unless started by the patient.
Sonora Quest’s normal protocol is to provide results to the ordering physician for them to relay to the patient so they can provide next steps for care based on a patient’s full medical history.
Additionally, based on the regulations and expected coverage for testing, Sonora Quest is not billing patients for COVID-19 PCR or antibody testing when it’s ordered by a physician. These tests are likely to be covered by insurance, if the physician’s order meets the insurer’s medical coverage guidelines, resulting in a zero out-of-pocket expense.
Sonora Quest works directly with insurance or the Department of Health and Human Services for those who are uninsured. This does not include direct-access testing for COVID antibodies that is self-ordered through My Lab ReQuest when payment is due at time of service.
Patients can always get their test results by contacting their ordering physician or visiting www.sonoraquest.com/results and securely logging into their patient account.
Patients are encouraged to visit the Sonora Quest coronavirus resources page (https://www.sonoraquest.com/coronavirus) for more information on COVID-19, access to results, testing, and billing.
Please be diligent before providing personal information to anyone over the phone.
• Know that Sonora Quest will never ask for a Social Security number over the phone.
• Sonora Quest will not contact a client to pay for COVID-19 testing over the phone.
• Verify the phone number calling and call back to be sure it is a Sonora Quest number.
• If a test was not ordered, do not provide information.
