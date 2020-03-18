The Star Valley Town Hall, 3675 E. Hwy. 260, suspended walk-in service Wednesday, March 18 as a precaution to the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses.
Town staff will be at the office and available to answer questions and address concerns by phone, 928-472-7752.
Letters will be sent to customers of the Star Valley Water Department with payment options while the town hall is closed.
The decision to close the office was made by the Star Valley Town Council at its March 17 meeting.
