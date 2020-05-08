Faye Hamilton works as a physician assistant in the emergency department of Tempe St. Luke’s Hospital.
She makes her home in Star Valley, but stays in the Valley when she works shifts.
She was feeling fine when she was last in Rim Country, but on her way back to the Valley on Thursday, April 30 she said, “I started feeling super tired and was freezing cold — you don’t have chills without being sick.”
When she reached her home in the Valley, she said she went to bed and when she woke was not feeling any better, so she took her temperature. It was 102, and she had developed a dry cough.
The next day Hamilton got tested at the hospital where she works, something it offers on an outpatient basis to its employees.
“Last night I took my dog out for a brief walk and after going only about 100 feet I felt like I’d been on a four-mile hike, I had air hunger, not the breathlessness you get with an asthma attack. I really wasn’t surprised by the diagnosis.”
Hamilton said she has self-quarantined for the last two months, knowing where she worked made it likely she could get infected and possibly infect others.
“I’ve just been going home and going to work,” she said.
She put this up on her Facebook page Monday, May 4, “Four days ago I developed a fever and cough. Today the result returned. I am COVID positive.
“For the record, I had felt fine before the onset of a fever. And I haven’t had a fever in days, and overall I am feeling better. I have great confidence that I will recover. Knowing how careful I have been at work in the emergency department ... Really speaks to how contagious this virus must be.”
Hamilton said Tempe St. Luke’s has hospitalized 12 COVID-19 patients, but she doesn’t know how many tested positive.
She plans to stay in the Valley for the next several weeks, taking care of herself the way officials have recommended.
Staying inside will be difficult, she said. There will be lots of puzzles and Netflix, and maybe some writing.
Hamilton authored the book, “Rescue 12 Responding,” which was published May 23, 2019 by River Crossing International. She said she might pass the time working on the sequel she has planned — once the brain fog she is experiencing with the virus clears.
The tagline for Hamilton’s “Rescue 12 Responding,” — “What if the voices we hear in our heads are actual eternal beings that grow in strength by the choices we make?”
The website, goodreads.com offers this synopsis of the book, “David and Jonathan are paramedics that deal with life and death and the consequences of human choice. On Rescue 12, they respond to the tragic drug overdose of a group of teenagers at a high school party. One girl survives to tell what she witnessed in her near-death experience. This encounter results in the spiritual awakening of David and forces Jonathan to confront his own Christian faith, which he abandoned ... the lives of the two paramedics are forever changed by the spiritual warfare that they encounter.”
Hamilton was a paramedic for many years and 25 years ago, while assigned to Rescue 12 in Gibsonton, Fla., she wrote the novel. Life interfered, and the book wound up at the back of the closet.
“Recently my husband died and in that quiet, I decided to pick up this novel and share it with others. I knew, when I wrote it, that I would write a sequel to the story. I have recently begun to work on the second book, this time set in an emergency department,” Hamilton said.
