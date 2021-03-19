If you have driven by the Payson Christian Clinic in the past few months, you may have noticed the building is slowly being covered in stars.
Every Saturday for the past three months, Lynne Vigil and her husband, Bob, have added stars to the wall for each person in northern Gila County who has died from COVID-19. Vigil is a family nurse practitioner and one of the volunteer providers at Payson Christian Clinic.
With 105 deaths so far, they’ve had to expand to an adjoining wall.
Dr. Judith Hunt also volunteers at the clinic.
“Unfortunately, it’s on two walls and going around the corner of the building,” Hunt said. “Hopefully, we’re going to be able to stop. That’s why we’re really praying for the vaccination effort here in Gila County to (go) as quickly as possible. It’s so important for us to get our community vaccinated because we don’t want to put up any more stars.”
Hunt and her daughter, Jordan, buy the wood stars and paint them with glow-in-the-dark paint.
“We put lights out to shine on them,” Hunt said. “It’s pretty neat at night. They really shine.”
The providers at PCC came up with the idea.
“We didn’t get to say goodbye to a number of our patients and (with) the sadness we felt we wanted to recognize that our patients didn’t disappear,” Hunt said.
“We wanted (family members) to know they weren’t grieving alone. This is one way that God has asked us to minister to our community.”
It’s had quite an impact.
“We have had family members call and stop by and just say, ‘thank you,’” Hunt said. “We’ve also had people in the community stop by and say the fact that you could see all these stars made it even more impactful that this is how many people we’ve lost in our community.
“It’s a visual presence of people who have died. We see all the numbers, but seeing all these stars in one place makes them realize how affected our community has been.”
The project is just a way to let grieving family members know that memories of their loved ones still shine through.
And the providers at the clinic are grieving with them.
“As doctors and providers, we’re never going to be the same and this has been important to us because we also need to be able to grieve and remember those we have lost,” Hunt said.
“Many of us have had patients for over 20 years, and this is like losing one of our family. We haven’t had the chance to say goodbye.”
Hunt and her colleagues have experienced so many difficult moments over the past year.
“When I have patients who are dying, I try to thank them for the privilege of taking care of them,” Hunt said.
However, they don’t always get the chance, especially with COVID-19 hospital restrictions.
“They go quickly,” Hunt said. “We may not even know that they were sick until we see their name.”
Family members may request adding the name of their loved one if they want to.
“We’re encouraging family members to put the names on the stars if they want to contact us,” Hunt said. “But we obviously want to respect their privacy and recognize their grief.”
The stars offer PCC doctors, nurse practitioners and other volunteers a place to pay their respects to those who didn’t make it through the pandemic.
“As doctors, we also need a place to grieve, that’s why it’s important to us,” Hunt said. “There have been no funerals, no celebrations of life. We needed a place to grieve and remember and honor them.
“But, it’s not about the doctors, it’s about the families and patients. But as physicians, we hurt also, and we didn’t get to say goodbye. That’s what is so horrible about this disease.”
Just driving by every day keeps those who’ve died in everyone’s thoughts.
“What’s so nice about it is because it’s on the corner of Ponderosa and Frontier as soon as you turn to go into the hospital, you see them,” Hunt said.
Clouds can hide the stars in the sky from our vision.
But they can’t block out these stars that shine as a constant tribute to those who’ve left us.
