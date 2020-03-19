Arizona had 44 confirmed and presumptive positive cases of coronavirus COVID-19 as of March 19 — 22 in Maricopa County; 10 in Pinal County; seven in Pima County; three in Navajo County; and one each in Coconino and Graham counties.
Gov. Doug Ducey along with state leaders and medical industry representatives had a news conference March 16 on the latest actions and recommendations against COVID-19.
Ducey recommended large events and mass gatherings be canceled, but did not impose any formal order to do so.
Discussing the closure of all Arizona PK-12 schools for the next two weeks, Ducey said the safest place for children now is at home, but the elderly or those with underlying medical conditions should not care for them.
“Closing the schools will not stop the spread of the virus,” he said.
Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman said the education department is working to implement meal service for those up to age 18 using the model of the summer meal programs. The list of schools participating did not include any Rim Country schools as of March 16 on the website, azed.com.
She added the department is also working to determine whether it can conduct required testing, meet the mandated school days, continue to serve students and graduate seniors and eighth graders.
Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, reiterated those most at risk for serious complications from COVID-19 are older adults and anyone with underlying health issues, especially heart disease, lung disease and diabetes.
“If someone in your home tests positive, everyone in that house should stay home,” she said.
Additionally, she recommended: work from home if possible; avoid groups of more than 10; discontinue discretionary travel, shopping and visiting. Christ also said residents should make sure they have extra prescriptions and over-the-counter medicine on hand.
“If you’re feeling ill, call your health care provider,” she said.
More tests are becoming available in Arizona, but for now actual screening can only be ordered by a health care provider. However, collection sites, planned in collaboration with Banner Health are scheduled to start opening. Christ said she has issued an order for collection site tests as a surrogate for a primary care provider for anyone seeking screening.
Details and the most current information about COVID-19 are at azhealth.gov. Additionally, Christ’s department is working with Arizona Poison Control to make a COVID-19 hotline available at 1-844-542-8201.
Dr. Marjorie Bessel, chief clinical officer for Banner Health, said if someone is symptomatic and feels they need to come to a Banner (or any) emergency department, call ahead. At Banner facilities, on arrival these individuals will need to put on a mask, which will be available.
Bessel said a list of Banner collection sites for COVID-19 testing will be posted at bannerhealth.com once the locations are operational. “We are working on several fronts and the situation is constantly evolving,” Ducey said.He added blood donations and contributions to food banks are needed at this time to meet increased demand.
Christ said ADHS is looking to expand the number of hospital beds and intensive care unit space by waiving some of the licensing requirements.
Discussing the panic buying and hoarding, Ducey said he understands the fear is very real, but the state’s supply chain, and that of the nation is protected.
“Buy only what you need, so all can have what they need,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!