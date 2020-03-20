Shortly after Governor Doug Ducey announced Thursday additional mitigation strategies to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Arizona, Yavapai County Community Health Services posted on its website the first “presumptive positive” case in Sedona.
A check of the Arizona Department of Health Services website (azdhs.gov) mid-day Friday, shows the state's confirmed and presumed positive cases at 63. There are 34 cases in Maricopa County; 10 in Pinal County; 8 in Pima County; 5 in Coconino County; 3 in Navajo County; and one each is Graham, Santa Cruz and Yavapai counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!