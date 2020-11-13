With COVID cases on the rise, state officials this week issued an earnest appeal to schools to abide by state and federal recommendations on masks, social distancing, testing, and quarantine.
“The more we ignore this virus, the more we risk our students,” said state Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman in a joint press conference with Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ. “Many of Arizona’s schools have not been able to open for in-person or hybrid-learning at all this year. We were never fully out of the woods and this recent spike tells us that the students engaged in distance learning since March could remain so for some time. Without the structure and support of a typical school day. I’m heartbroken to hear about the increase in youth mental health issues.”
The state department of health services and the federal Centers for Disease Control have both reported a worrisome rise in teen suicides, which many experts say may stem from the isolation and stress of months of school shutdowns.
“To be a young person in 2020 is to experience a world not even the adults in their lives can make sense of. During a pandemic, our actions have far-reaching consequences. It will take actions across the state to prevent the twin issues of the virus and youth suicide,” said Hoffman.
The state has reported 43 youth suicides so far this year compared to 38 for all of last year.
Nationally, research shows that students on average have lost a lot of ground academically this year — especially minority and low-income students.
One analysis of 800,000 students by researchers from Brown and Harvard universities found that during the shift to distance learning last spring student progress in math decreased by about 50% in low-income zip codes, by one-third in middle-income zip codes and not at all in high-income zip codes.
Most rural school districts are in low and middle-income zip codes.
School districts are struggling to make up the lost ground now.
However, the renewed surge in COVID-19 cases in Arizona endangers those efforts.
School districts like St. Johns have already faced clusters of cases, forcing partial shutdowns or a return to distance learning for some grades. Payson schools have yet to report a positive case on campus, but Gila County as a whole is seeing a surge in cases — although the increase is centered in southern Gila County. There are currently 15 active cases in Payson.
The daily average of new cases in Arizona has increased 60% in the past two weeks and the average daily death toll has increased 300%. For instance, on Oct. 2 Arizona had about 700 new cases compared to 3,500 on Wednesday.
Statewide, the 121 cases per 100,000 for the week of Oct. 18 would no longer qualify for even hybrid classes — with a mix of in-person and online classes to reduce the number of student contacts on any given day. The state no longer meets the benchmark for completely in-person classes when it came to the percentage of positive tests. The percentage of hospitalized patients is still in the green zone, but on the rise.
However, Gov. Doug Ducey recently announced new rules for the state benchmarks, saying districts only have to meet one of the three benchmarks to continue with in-person of hybrid class schedules.
Gila County this week met one of the three benchmarks for in-person classes and one benchmark for hybrid in-person and social distance classes. The third benchmark — cases per 100,000 — didn’t even meet the recommendation for hybrid classes.
However, Christ and Hoffman warned school districts they could face a fresh closure order if they don’t act to protect students and faculty in the face of rising case rates. The state and CDC recommendations call for widespread mask wearing on campus, limiting the number of students who mingle on a daily basis, limiting group activities like sports events and performances, keeping students home if they feel ill, increased testing, quarantining exposed students and other measures.
However, many school districts have returned to near-normal activities — with crowds of unmasked students at games and activities, a normal schedule for classes, a lack of masks or social distancing in classrooms and other skirting of the recommendations.
Dr. Christ said, “The spread of COVID-19 continues moving in the wrong direction with a significant increase in the past week.”
She said the state was launching the “Healthy Kids, Open Schools” campaign to provide additional testing and resources to schools, including a focus on keeping kids home when they’re sick or have a positive test result. The campaign aims to increase mask wearing on buses and on campus, as well as surveillance testing in schools and better information for parents.
She also urged people to report businesses that are ignoring the crowd size and social distancing regulations. The state has so far received 2,000 complaints.
Hoffman pleaded with schools and parents to abide by the guidelines.
“I implore my fellow Arizonans to take this virus seriously. As adults, we must be the examples and leaders our communities are counting on. We must also follow the benchmarks as school leaders,” said Hoffman.
