Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has repealed the public health emergency imposed two years ago at the start of the pandemic.
The move comes as Gila County reports a new surge in cases, leaving it once again with the highest rate of infection in the state for the past two weeks.
Gila County has seen a 168% increase to 26 cases per 100,000 as a daily average in the past two weeks, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control tracking statistics. The shift comes in the wake of weeks of decline from a near record peak.
Gila County has also reported the third highest death rate in the state at 1.06 per 100,000 — compared to a statewide average of 0.81. However, Arizona has suffered the second highest death rate in the pandemic — second only to Mississippi.
Nationally, cases have risen 3% in the past two weeks, while Arizona’s rate of new cases has declined 19%. The reports of new cases are probably less reliable than they were six months ago, thanks to the large supply of home test kits with results not necessarily reported to state and county health departments.
Fortunately, hospitalizations have continued to decline — down 33% in Arizona and 35% in Gila County.
The Payson Unified School District has stopped reporting new infections and close contacts on its website after two weeks with no new cases prior to the most recent uptick.
Gov. Ducey in lifting the state of emergency said, “Thanks to the hard work of many — health care workers, businesses, public and private sector employees — COVID-19 is no longer an emergency in Arizona. This virus isn’t completely gone, but because of the vaccine and other life-saving measures, today we are better positioned to manage and mitigate it.”
Schools, counties and towns have relaxed most COVID restrictions and mask wearing in public is become increasingly rare, as people return to normal life. The state’s unemployment rate has dropped to about 3.5%, tourism and travel are once again booming and Rim Country’s visitor season is in full swing.
Unfortunately, the national vaccination efforts have also slowed dramatically and federal support for free testing and treatments has also dwindled. Only about 59% of Gila County’s population is fully vaccinated — and a much smaller share have gotten booster shots. Gila County also has a large uninsured population — and studies show infection rates and serious illness were higher among the uninsured, even when the federal government was providing money for free testing and treatments.
Epidemiologists worry this could leave the door open to a fresh surge in new cases as new variants spread. The B.2 Omicron variant is on its way to displacing Omicron B.1, with indications that it can spread even more easily. Other countries — including China — are currently struggling to contain one of the worst outbreaks of the pandemic.
Fortunately, vaccines and booster shots continue to provide excellent protection against serious illness and death — although the protection they offer against infection appears to wane over time. The federal Centers for Disease Control recommends the two-shot initial vaccine for everyone over 5 years old, followed by a booster shot four months later. The CDC now also recommends a second booster shot four months later for people older than 50 or people with compromised immune systems or high-risk conditions like diabetes.
By sharply reducing the odds of infection, the vaccines also prevent the long-term health effects of COVID, even for people with mild illness. That includes Long COVID which afflicts nearly a third of people infected. It also includes serious, long-term side effects like an increased risk of diabetes and other problems.
Doctors warn that the virus remains active throughout the state, with the highest infection rates currently in Gila, Pinal, Santa Cruz and Yavapai counties.
Recent studies have shown the importance of continuing to get tested if exposed to someone with COVID or if you develop symptoms.
Several monoclonal antibody treatments can provide excellent protection from serious illness if given promptly, according to a recently published analysis of the results of 37 different clinical trials, summarized in the medical journal Nature.
The study found the highly mutated Omicron B.1 strains have eliminated the benefits of many of the earlier monoclonal antibody treatments. However, several of the antibody treatments that worked on earlier strains still reduce the risk of hospitalization by 70% — but only if given early in the course of the infection. The study published on the medRxiv preprint server and not yet peer reviewed also concluded that the still effective monoclonal antibody treatments remained effective even at doses that were only a fraction of the currently approved concentration.
That’s because the scientists who set up and run clinical trials generally have to decide on a certain dose and frequency of treatment based on their best guess of what will work. If the clinical trial produces good results, the federal government approves the drug for use at the dose tested in the clinical trial. Often, those trials don’t test several different doses — so it can take a long time for doctors in the field to figure out whether a different dose would work just as well.
Imdevimab proved 70% effective in preventing hospitalization from B.1 and 60% effective against B.2. Sotrovimap proved 63% effective against B.1, but only 20% effective against B.2.
The relaxation of public protective measures and elimination of the emergency declaration shifts the responsibility for protecting yourself and others mostly back to the individual, say doctors.
That means getting vaccinated and boosted, watching out for symptoms and exposures and keeping stocks of at-home tests available. If you test positive, get treatment promptly — and self-isolate to avoid spreading the virus to anyone else.
