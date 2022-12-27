Low-income students throughout Rim Country can continue getting free school lunches next semester, thanks to a last-minute decision by the state Department of Education.
Federal grants during the pandemic made it possible for districts across the nation to offer free school meals to most children.
But as the pandemic money dried up, most districts had made plans to return to the old free-and-reduced system. This provides free lunches to students whose families are living below poverty — and reduced-price lunches for families living between the poverty line and 185% of the poverty line.
However, outgoing Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman this month decided to earmark $6.75 million in remaining federal pandemic funding to allow districts to waive the co-payments for families making less than $51,338 for a family of four. Without that action, families making between $36,000 and $51,000 (for a family of four) would have to apply for the program and then pay a portion of the cost.
This will have a big impact on students at most schools in Gila County — where child poverty rates are well above the statewide average.
The state Department of Education lists the percentage of students at each school district who qualify for free and reduced lunches. The numbers generally have a range, based on different percentages and different school sites within the district. The ranges in Gila County include:
• Payson Unified: (44%-59%)
• Pine Elementary: (67%)
• Tonto Basin: (83%)
• San Carlos: (99%)
• Globe: (87%)
The pandemic programs temporarily slashed child poverty in the U.S. by about a third — mostly through direct payments to low-income parents through an expansion of the child tax credit. The provision of free school lunches for all students — including during the summer school makeup sessions — also played a role in reducing child poverty and increasing child nutrition.
An estimated 15% of U.S. children live in “food insecure” households — roughly 1 in 8 children. Children are more likely to live in poverty than any other single group in society — with roughly twice as large a share without reliable access to enough food as the average adult, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Lifting the applications and the co-payments significantly increased participation in school lunch programs during the pandemic, according to a monitoring study by researchers from the Arizona State University. The study found that students who took advantage of the free lunch program reported increased attendance and higher test scores.
Studies have also shown that requiring families to apply for the program and making a distinction between the lowest income students and the students making a co-payment, significantly decreased participation in the program — as well as sometimes creating a culture of “lunch shaming” targeting students getting the free lunches.
In Arizona, 14% of residents live below the poverty line — including 19% of children.
In Gila County, 22% of the residents live below the poverty line. In Navajo County, it’s 28% and in Apache County it’s 36%.
The end of an array of pandemic support programs for families has caused child poverty rates to rise again. Evictions have also risen with the end of the pandemic-era ban. In the meantime, rents in Phoenix have risen 30%.
In a statement, Hoffman said, “Ensuring no child in Arizona goes hungry is not a political issue. In fact, we have a moral obligation as a state to do so,” said Hoffman. “I strongly believe that school meals should be universally free across our country because students cannot learn effectively if one of their most basic needs is not met.”
Studies on the impact of school lunch programs:
“School Lunch Quality and Academic Performance
”Students in California over a five-year period got high test scores if they attended schools with school food vendors that received high scores for the quality of the food provided. The students in the free and reduced lunch programs gained even bigger overall benefits. Interestingly, healthier school lunch programs didn’t seem to have an impact on student obesity rates overall. The study was published in the National Bureau of Economic Research.
“Food for Thought: The Effects of School Accountability Planson School Nutrition
”This study published in the Journal of Public Economics examined the impact of federal accountability measures for school lunch programs included as part of the 2001 No Child Left Behind legislation. The study of a random sample of school districts in Virginia found that schools threatened with sanctions increased the calorie content of their lunches on school testing days. Sure enough, the schools that improved school lunch quality the most on test days ended up with the biggest increase in standardized test scores.
“Not Just for Poor Kids: The Impact of Universal Free School Breakfast on Meal Participation and Student Outcomes
”This study published in Economics of Education Review examined the impact of New York City’s decision to make all school lunches free — regardless of family income. The change in policy increased the number of students participating in the breakfast and lunch programs — even for students who didn’t see the price of their meal change. So more kids were getting good meals. However, the study didn’t find a clear impact of the increase when it came to things like test scores.
“Concentration of Public School Students Eligible for Free or Reduced-Price Lunch
”The National Center for Education Statistics reports that free and reduced lunch programs have a big impact on minority students, since far more of them attend high-poverty schools — including half of Hispanic and black public school students and one-third of American Indian/Alaska Native students. In contrast, 17% of students of two or more races, 15% of Asian students, and 8% of white students attended high-poverty schools.”
“Low-income Children’s Participation in the National School Lunch Program and Household Food Insufficiency
”This study published in Social Science and Medicine sampled 15,000 households with at least one child receiving free or reduced lunch prices. Researchers wanted to know whether the free meals at school reduced food insecurity for the families. Sure enough, the share of the families without enough food to eat rose 7% in the summer when school wasn’t in session. Overall, participating in the program reduced “food insufficiency” by 14% for the families in the study.
“The Contribution of the USDA School Breakfast and Lunch Program Meals to Student Daily Dietary Intake
”The study in Preventive Medicine Reports concluded that free and reduced breakfasts and lunches provide a vital food safety net for low-income children. The study of 8,000 participating children found the school meals provided half of the average student’s total daily food intake — including 41% of the vegetables and 77% of the milk.
