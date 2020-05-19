The Forest Service has banned all fires in the forest, but stores in Payson continue to sell firewood.
Gila County and the Forest Service have banned not only campfires, but backyard fires, charcoal and wood grills and smokers under stage II fire restrictions. However, the Town of Payson is still allowing charcoal or wood fired barbecue cooking.
“The building of an open burning or recreational fire shall be prohibited within the Town of Payson,” according to information on the town’s website. “Exception: This restriction does not apply to the safe use of outdoor charcoal, wood and gas fired grills utilized for cooking on private property of one and two-family dwellings.”
Area supermarkets have cited Payson’s Stage I fire restrictions as justification for the continued sale of charcoal.
“We are in close contact with the Forest Service and Payson Fire Department… being that there are no restrictions on the sale or use of charcoal for backyard BBQs, we will continue to sell the products,” said Nancy Kean, public affairs and government relations for Albertson’s Safeway.
Payson’s Safeway has posted signs about the Stage 2 restrictions next to its firewood and charcoal displays and at the front of the store. Safeway will continue to monitor the situation closely, said Kean.
For the other stores in town, the Payson Fire Department will help get out the message to forest visitors they cannot have any fires — including charcoal grills — in the Tonto Forest or unincorporated areas of the county.
“My staff is going to go around and visit with retailers and ask the retailer to voluntarily place a sign next to the wood that reminds folks that we are under restrictions,” said Payson’s Fire Chief David Staub.
He cited the “legitimate and legal need for people to heat their homes or cabins with wood” as another reason for the town’s different fire restriction standards.
Up in Pine-Strawberry, however, Chief Gary Morris will follow the stage II directives.
“Gila County Sheriff’s Office will enforce the No Open Burning restrictions in our communities under the Gila County Open Outdoor Fire Ordinance No. 11-02,” wrote Morris about P-S fire district restrictions. “The sheriff will enforce the ordinance with a zero tolerance stance. The ordinance only addresses open fires and not (the) use of chain saws, internal combustion engines or shooting on private property.”
Stores in Pine “in the past have pulled sales of fire wood” said Morris, but have not done so yet.
The county’s ordinance allows for “persons using a stove or grill that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuels,” wrote Jacque Sanders, Gila County’s deputy county manager.
Residents report crowds of visitors on the weekend even before the easing of the stay-at-home order. The Forest Service has now reopened many popular sites for camping and recreating. While the area is under fire restrictions, residents of Washington Park and Gisela reported dousing campfires visitors left. One person said they put out 11 abandoned campfires.
COVID-19 health concerns drive many of this year’s fire bans, rather than the usual weather and fuel conditions. Fighting a wildfire would require firefighters from all over the region to work closely on the fire line, increasing the chance the virus will spread through their ranks. Local fire agencies hope the fire restrictions and a rapid response to a fire start will keep large wildfires to a minimum.
If a wildfire starts, the Forest Service will alter how it gathers in camps to mitigate danger from the coronavirus.
The stage II restrictions also limit smoking to enclosed areas only and bar the use of internal combustion engines, unless it they have an approved spark arrester.
