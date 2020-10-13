Rim Country children trooped back to in-person classes this week in the Payson Unified School District, with five weeks of measurements showing “minimal” spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 in Payson.
The district resumed near-normal classes on Monday, with a full range of classes, electives, extracurricular activities and schedules. Sports programs have already resumed competition.
The district adopted the recommendations of the federal Centers for Disease Control by skipping any attempt to screen for symptoms, but encouraging the widespread use of masks on campus by students and faculty.
Roughly 15% of the district’s 2,300 students will continue as “distance learners” over the internet on their district-provided Chromebooks. Those distance learners can take part in the full range of on-campus activities, clubs, sports and programs — but will continue online for the rest of the semester.
In addition, three teachers with risk factors for a more serious illness won permission to teach their classes from home over video monitors to the students in the classroom. A substitute teacher or teacher’s aide will remain in the classroom to work out any technical issues and keep the students on track.
The key to success for the in-person classes remains parental willingness to keep children home if they have any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat, coughing, congestion, runny nose, vomiting, diarrhea or a new loss of taste or smell.
The Gila County Health Department has warned it could order campuses once again shut down if even a few cases develop, especially if an infection appears related to an on-campus exposure.
The district had originally planned to check students for a fever every morning and screen for other symptoms. However, the CDC recommended against routine symptom screening and the district adopted those recommendations.
The CDC warned that symptom screening won’t identify enough of the likely infections to justify the cost and disruption. For starters, an estimated 15% of children infected will never develop symptoms. Most others will develop only mild symptoms, although COVID-19 can cause a serious inflammatory response in some children.
The average child gets eight respiratory infections from other viruses in the course of the average school year, so symptom screening wouldn’t catch all the COVID cases in time to prevent spread and would result in lots of children missing school for an extended period due to other much less serious illnesses, according to the CDC guidelines.
Moreover, the district has only limited capacity to test students who develop symptoms — much less students without symptoms who might have contact with someone who is infected. Arizona lags behind most other states when it comes to its testing capacity, limiting the amount of contract tracing that’s possible.
Researchers have developed an antigen test that yields results in 15 minutes, which would be ideal for screening and contact tracing. However, those tests are still not widely available in Arizona. The nose swab test in more general use requires confirmation in a lab, which has produced days-long delays in getting results.
Students who arrive at school with obvious symptoms or who develop symptoms during the day will be isolated until parents can pick them up. Health officials say students with clear symptoms and a known exposure to someone who may have been infected should be quarantined until they can see a doctor and get a test. The virus causes such a bewildering variety of symptoms that only a test can establish whether someone is infected.
Teachers hope to keep the school day as normal as possible for students, with the full range of core and elective classes offered.
Teachers have spaced out desks as much as possible in the classroom, but district officials said there’s no way to provide the full, recommended six feet of spacing between desks recommended by health officials. The district has checked out classroom ventilation and filters on the heating and air conditioning systems to ensure adequate ventilation, a key protection in dealing with an airborne virus. The district will also increase cleaning procedures.
Payson will stagger start times, recesses, lunch hours, the time students move from one class to the other and other shifts to minimize the mixing of large groups of students throughout the day. Most students will eat lunch in the classroom.
The district decided not to adopt a “hybrid” scheduling system, which would have each student attend on-campus classes two or three days a week — effectively cutting in half the number of students who mingle in the course of a school day. Some districts have made dramatic changes in the scheduling to minimize contact between students with a mix of in-person and distance learning.
The district also opted not to adopt a modified schedule for the middle school and high school that would keep smaller groups of students together throughout the day.
Schedules will generally make Friday a chance for teachers, aides and support staff to work one-on-one with students who are struggling. During the months of distance learning, many students didn’t complete work or consistently attend the online sessions. Surveys suggest teachers will have to scramble to help many students make up lost ground.
Everyone’s just hoping that the slow, steady decline in cases in the community will continue, even after in-person classes resume.
In the past week, Gila County has suffered the highest per-person infection rate in the state, but that reflects cases countywide — not just in Payson.
Superintendent Linda Gibson said the county health department provides statistics for the Payson zip code showing the district has met state benchmarks for “minimal” spread of the virus for the past five weeks.
The benchmarks include the rate of new infections, the percentage of positive tests and the percentage of hospital visits for COVID-19.
Still, Arizona has the nation’s sixth-highest rate of new infections over the past two weeks. For instance, at the end of last week the state was still reporting about 800 new cases daily and about 10 deaths. Fortunately, that’s far below the peak infection rate of about 4,000 per day back in July.
As of last week, only Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida, Alabama and North Dakota had higher rates of new infections. Arizona’s infection rate of 3,095 per 100,000 people compares to a national average of 2,259, according to the CDC.
Gibson cited Payson zip code statistics provided by the county health department, which differ from the countywide benchmark rating on the state health department website. Gila County has a higher rate than Payson, largely due to high infection rates on the San Carlos Apache Reservation and some communities in southern Gila County.
Gila County as a whole meets only one of the three benchmarks — the percentage of hospital visits. The countywide numbers for the week of Sept. 30 actually increased for both the infection rates and the percentage of positive tests.
In the last week, Gila County reported 213 cases per 100,000 compared to the statewide average of 58 cases per 100,000. On that database, Gila County had by far the highest rate of new cases in the state. The next highest infection rate in the past week was 118 in Apache County.
However, those are countywide rates and don’t reflect the spread of the virus in Payson, or in Pine, Young and Tonto Basin — where the school districts feed into Payson High School.
