New research offers a mix of encouragement and caution with COVID and kids as the record-breaking peak in cases among children ebbs both nationally and locally.
School districts throughout the state in the past six weeks have reported a record number of cases on campus. Moreover, children accounted for 5% of hospitalizations as Omicron hit — four times their share of serious illness until now.
However, the steep decline in new cases in the past two weeks has prompted the few districts with mask mandates to consider loosening their restrictions. In the meantime, even districts with minimal restrictions like Payson have lifted the mandatory quarantine for the close contacts of students who test positive.
But are the schools getting ahead of the science?
How much risk does COVID now pose for kids?
So — first the good news.
The vaccine works great for young people age 5 to 18. Two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine virtually eliminate the risk of serious illness among children.
Moreover, the vaccines have caused few serious side effects among the 8 million U.S. children who have had their shots, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control.
Mild symptoms are common, but serious reactions are extremely rare. Many children report pain at the site of the shot, fatigue or a headache — especially after the second dose. About 13% develop a fever, according to reports by doctors as well as a survey of 43,000 parents of children who were vaccinated.
So far, the CDC has reported just 11 cases of a rare inflammation of the heart muscle after vaccination. Of those, seven had fully recovered and four were still recovering at the time of the report.
A handful of parents and doctors also reported children had mistakenly received the higher dose intended for adults, but none had developed problems.
The database kept on the 8 million shots included two cases of children — aged 5 and 6 — who died after being vaccinated. Both were in “fragile health” before the shots. Investigations found no evidence that the deaths were related to the shots, according to the CDC report.
On the other hand, the study found the virus posed a far, far greater danger to children. Out of 700 children admitted to hospitals last summer due to a COVID infection — only half a percent had been vaccinated. Two-thirds of the hospitalized children had a co-morbidity and about one-third were infected with another virus at the same time — including the flu and the RSV virus. Among the hospitalized children, 1.5% died — none of them vaccinated.
So with a massive database to draw on, doctors strongly recommend the vaccine for almost all children, except for children with a history of a severe allergic reaction to vaccinations.
Meanwhile, Omicron has complicated the picture — causing more infections among children, but generally less serious disease, according to a summary of recent research published in the scientific journal Nature.
Children account for four times as large a share of the hospitalizations as in any previous strain. Doctors aren’t sure why. Omicron seems to cause higher concentrations in the airways than in the lungs. This might make it more dangerous for children — since they have much smaller airways.
The risk to an individual child posed by Omicron appears to be lower by about one-third to one-half than when Delta dominated. Moreover, fewer of the children who do end up in the hospital are developing serious illness that require things like a ventilator or supplemental oxygen.
Some doctors have reported more cases of a harsh, barking cough in children now dubbed the “COVID croup.” Fortunately, doctors have a lot of experience in treating croup in children caused by the inflammation in the airways caused by viruses like RSV.
Researchers note that it’s too soon to assess the risk of long-COVID caused by Omicron — especially in children.
Another study reviewed 80,000 COVID infections in children under 5, with about 10% of those cases caused by Omicron. After accounting for medical and socio-economic risk factors, the researchers concluded Omicron was 29% less likely to cause an emergency room visit, 67% less likely to cause hospitalization.
Public health officials say vaccination remains the best way to protect children — and the community.
Even if kids face a relatively low risk of serious illness and death when infected, they can still spread the virus to more vulnerable adults. Studies have shown that schools can foster clusters of cases, especially without the influence of things like mask mandates, contact tracing and quarantining of close contacts.
That’s especially true in many areas of rural Arizona, where a lot of kids are being raised by grandparents — who remain far more vulnerable. Only about half of Arizona residents have so far gotten fully vaccinated — and only about half of those have gotten the booster shots that restore strong protection against both breakthrough infections and serious illness.
In Gila County, only about 16% of those under 18 have gotten at least one shot and 78% of those older than 65. Only about 40% of the key parent-aged group — those 20 to 34 — have gotten at least one shot, according to the state Department of Health Services.
It’s unclear how many have gotten the booster shot to restore 80% or 90% protection against a “breakthrough” Omicron infection — since the state doesn’t post statistics on booster shots.
