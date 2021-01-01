The abrupt shift to distance learning last year across the nation had only a modest impact on student learning, according to several new national studies.
Reading scores this fall held up pretty well, despite the loss of three months of in-person instruction in most districts last spring. However, math scores dropped significantly, according to three different national studies based on test scores this fall.
That’s the good news.
Here’s the bad news.
Rural, low-income and minority students generally lost more ground than others. This means the impact of the pandemic exacerbated education’s already worrisome wealth gap. Most of the research so far focuses on grades K-8, where students have continued taking standardized achievement tests.
Fewer studies have looked at what happened to high school students, but some research shows a big increase in dropout rates and a feared decline in college attendance rates.
That body of research represents just one more factor for the Payson school board to weigh as the county’s burden of COVID-19 cases crosses into the red zone and pressure grows to shut down schools again and return to distance learning.
Payson schools have been buffeted by the impact of COVID cases since reopening for in-person classes this fall. A handful of students who tested positive triggered the closure for a period of both Rim Country Middle School and Payson High School. The critical shortage of substitute teachers required the closure of a whole campus with just a couple positive cases — since each student had close contact with six or seven teachers.
So far, the county health department has gathered no evidence that clusters of cases on campus spread outward into the community. Moreover, national studies suggest that elementary schools pose little risk of driving overall infection rates, given the generally low infection rate among younger children.
Still, many of the school districts throughout the state have returned to distance learning as cases have spread — with Arizona now a national hot spot with two or three times the national average of cases on a per-100,000 population basis.
Gila County Superintendent of Schools Roy Sandoval this week in his school newsletter noted that Payson has moved into the “red zone” on school benchmarks, which would normally trigger a recommendation for a return to distance learning. On the state department of health services website, the county as a whole had 396 cases per 100,000 for the week of Nov. 22 and a 14.6% positive test rate. Those measurements are both in the red zone for “substantial” spread of the virus. The county was just barely under the red zone threshold of 10% for COVID-related hospital visits.
So school boards across the state are weighing whether to return for in-person classes after the holiday break.
“When our schools close to in-person instruction, it is devastating to our communities,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman at a recent press conference, as reported by Howard Fischer of Capitol News Service.
She acknowledged school boards face an “impossible decision,” given the spread of the virus and the impact of renewed school closures.
The latest research on the impact the shift to distance learning last spring offers some encouragement when it comes to student scores.
Renaissance, an educational consulting firm that administers the widely used STAR assessment tests in math and reading, analyzed a test scores of 5 million K-8 students from all 50 states. The study compared how students scored on math and reading tests in the spring and the fall to how students in the same grades did in the previous year. The goal was to figure out whether students who shifted to distance learning last spring made as much progress as students in previous years.
“In our lifetimes, we have never faced such widespread and collective disruption to our educational system. Moreover, students are not immune to potential physical, psychological and economic effects of the pandemic, which could have an additional impact their readiness to learn,” concluded the study authors.
The study found a clear impact on math and reading scores in almost all grades.
“Overall, the 2020 disruption appears to have had a small negative impact on student reading achievement and growth and a moderate negative effect on math achievement and growth.”
However, the impact varied by grade.
In reading, some grades were performing close to expectations — but some grades were seven weeks behind. For math, all grades lagged — with some 12 or more weeks behind.
Black, Hispanic, Native American, rural and low-income students were generally more affected than others. Public school students were more affected than private school students.
The study found that by the end of the summer, the lag in test scores wasn’t too bad overall. However, researchers noted that the continued disruption of schools and the shift back and forth from in-person classes to distance learning this fall could compound the problem and create even larger learning gaps — especially for minority and low-income students.
Payson generally has a lot of low-income students and a modest population of minority students — putting it in the risk group. Payson’s also considered a rural school district. However, the school board in the spring opted to use federal funding to make sure every student can check out a Chromebook and has worked to ensure students have access to the internet and the distance learning is well integrated into classroom learning. Roughly 15% of Payson students this fall opted to continue with distance learning, even after in-person classes resumed. The district also suffered an overall enrollment drop, as many parents simply kept their children home.
Another study of how the pandemic impacted student learning came to similar conclusions.
McKinsey & Company also analyzed test scores, dropout rates and other data, including rising rates of depression and anxiety among school-aged children.
The McKinsey study offered a more alarming take on the impact of the pandemic and the shift to distance learning.
The study concluded that on average students started three months behind where they would have been without the pandemic when it came to math scores. Minority kids were three to five months behind while white students were one to three months behind.
The pandemic had less impact on reading scores. On average, students started the fall a month and a half behind on their test scores in reading.
Overall, districts used the summer to close the digital divide between low-income and wealthy families, as well as improving their digital learning practices. However, minority and rural students still attend schools with fewer resources and are less likely this fall to attend in-person classes that include the all-important contact with a qualified teacher, the researchers concluded.
“Left unaddressed, these opportunity gaps will translate into wider achievement gaps,” the researchers concluded.
Finally, the Brookings Institute also tried to measure the impact of the pandemic on schools, based on various measures including the first round of assessment testing in the fall. The researchers analyzed scores in 8,000 K-8 schools that administered tests in the spring and again in the fall.
That study also found only modest losses in reading. “While the reason for the stability of these achievement results cannot easily be pinned down, possible explanations are that students read more on their own and parents are better equipped to support learning in reading compared to other subjects.”
Math scores dropped, however. In the year before the pandemic, 79% of students switching from third to fourth grade made academic gains in math from one year to the next. But in the pandemic year, only 57% of students made gains from the winter of 2020 to the fall of 2020.
