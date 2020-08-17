As school boards across the state agonize about whether to offer a return to in-person classes, new research as well as problems in schools that have already reopened continue to complicate the decision.
One 42,000-student school district in Georgia already has confirmed 58 new cases, prompting the quarantine of more than 900 students and staff, according to national news reports.
In the meantime, a comprehensive study has found that even young children can have high concentrations of the virus in their noses and throats, despite having only mild symptoms. Research says the findings suggest even though young children generally don’t get seriously ill, they can probably pass the virus along as easily as adults.
The state recently released county-by-county health benchmarks to help school districts decide whether to reopen. Gila, Apache and Navajo counties all failed to hit the benchmarks for reopening issued last week, despite a decline in new cases, deaths and hospitalizations in the past two weeks.
However, school districts, charter schools and private schools remain free to resume in-person classes even if the county doesn’t meet the benchmarks.
The Payson Unified School District has postponed resumption of in-person classes until at least Oct. 12, while continuing distance learning.
However, the Payson Christian School has opted to resume in-person classes immediately.
The latest research has dashed hopes by some experts that the lack of serious symptoms and the extremely low mortality rate among children younger than 10 suggested they rarely get infected — and therefore aren’t likely to pass the virus along to classmates, teachers and family members once schools reopen.
The researchers were surprised to discover that children younger than 5 on average had 100 times as much of the virus in their upper respiratory tracts as infected adults, according to the findings published in JAMA Pediatrics, a peer-reviewed scientific journal.
Researchers cautioned that the study involved a relatively small sample. However, the findings seemed to run counter to other studies relatively few children under 10 have gotten sick after exposure to COVID 19.
The study used a technique to measure viral concentrations in 145 people, including 46 children younger than 5; 51 children aged 5 to 17; and 48 adults. The study excluded children sick enough to need oxygen support. Most of the children had a fever or cough, so the results may not apply to infected children with no symptoms at all.
The study found little difference between older children and adults in viral loads. The study didn’t measure how easily the virus could spread from one child to another or from a child to an adult, but the viral loads suggest children can pass the virus along.
Observations in other countries that have reopened schools suggest younger children may not spread the virus as efficiently as older children and adults, but researchers still can’t entirely account for that finding.
The experience of some schools that have reopened gives further reason for caution. For instance, schools that have reopened in Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi, Indiana and elsewhere have been plagued by clusters of cases, quarantines and shutdowns of some campuses.
The Cherokee School District in Georgia underwent weeks of debate and parent and faculty protests over whether to reopen for in-person classes. The school board opted to reopen and 77% of the parents sent their children back to school for in-person classes.
One student was briefly suspended after posting photos on social media showing school corridors jammed with students, few of them wearing masks. The administration did not require students or faculty to wear masks.
Clusters of cases eventually led to the quarantine of more than 900 students and staff and the temporary closure of several high schools.
Cherokee County has a population of about 260,000. Throughout June, the county had an average of about 10 new COVID-19 cases per day. The total rose steadily, hitting more like 90 per day as schools reopened. Some 64 people had died of the disease in the county in the course of the pandemic — including eight in the week schools reopened.
Gila County has a population of about 54,000. Total COVID-19 cases are are more than 1,000, with 41 deaths.
Navajo County has a population of about 110,000 with 5,430 cases since the onset of the pandemic and 204 deaths.
Apache County has a population of about 80,000 with 3,200 cases and 140 deaths so far.
No one knows for sure why younger children seem to have less serious symptoms when infected. Since the onset of the pandemic, people younger than 20 have accounted for just 12% of COVID cases in Arizona and 11 deaths — which is much less than 1% of the 4,400 deaths statewide.
The answer to the riddle of the lack of the most serious symptoms among younger children likely stems from differences in the immune systems of young children and adults. Most respiratory viruses — like the flu — have a bigger impact on children than on adults.
One theory holds that the immune systems of children don’t yet mount an aggressive response known as a cytokine storm, which is tangled up with an inflammatory response orchestrated by certain immune system cells. The COVID-19 virus interacts with certain types of immune system cells that can make this cytokine response inflict more damage on vital organs than on the virus, turning the normally helpful immune system response of adults against the body.
Interestingly, the virus that causes COVID-19 likely originated in bats — which have a highly efficient immune system. The immune system of the bats kills off most viruses so quickly that there’s little need to marshal a bat version of a cytokine storm. So the virus in the bats evolved into cells as quickly as possible. This could make the less complex, faster-acting immune system of children more effective against the virus and less likely to trigger a damaging inflammatory response.
The evidence remains strong that the virus poses far less risk of serious illness to young children than to either older children or adults. However, the medical jury is still out when it comes to determining whether those younger children can just as easily as adults pass it along. That’s especially true given the growing body of research that suggests people who have not yet developed symptoms — or never develop symptoms at all — may be even more infectious than people with a fever and a cough.
