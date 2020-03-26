Altice USA, better known as Suddenlink in Payson, is offering free internet to students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s one of several moves the company recently announced.
The company is offering free Internet for K-12 and college students in households who aren’t current customers.
“In response to the COVID-19/coronavirus pandemic, Altice USA (Suddenlink in Payson) has taken several steps to ensure that Americans within the communities it serves have reliable access to high-speed broadband connectivity to keep them connected to the people, information, and resources they rely on,” the company said in a press release. “For households with K-12 and/or college students who may be displaced due to school closures and who do not currently have home internet access, we are offering our Altice Advantage 30 Mbps broadband solution for free for 60 days to any new customer household within our footprint.”
Eligible households can call 888-633-0030 to enroll in service from Suddenlink.
In addition, Altice USA joined the Keep Americans Connected Pledge. As part of the pledge, Altice USA has committed for the next 60 days to:
•Not end broadband and voice service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic;
•Waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and
•Open WiFi hotspots to any American who needs them.
“We know that our connectivity services, especially broadband and voice, are essential for fostering learning for students, powering our local businesses, and keeping our communities connected,” said Altice USA CEO Dexter Goei.
