Awhile back county crews did some landscape remodeling around the Payson Gila County Courts complex, taking down a rotting oak tree. The facility itself now has $1 million for remodeling. The funds are from the America Rescue Plan Act 2021. The county was awarded more than $10 million from the ARPA, but is restricted to spending only $10 million. The additional funds are allocated to numerous other projects around the county.

Gila County is using some of COVID-19 Stimulus Package funds to update the Payson courthouse and open a veterans camp in Pleasant Valley.

Gila County was awarded $10.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act 2021 (ARPA).

