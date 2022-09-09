Gila County is using some of COVID-19 Stimulus Package funds to update the Payson courthouse and open a veterans camp in Pleasant Valley.
Gila County was awarded $10.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act 2021 (ARPA).
At its Sept. 7 meeting, the Board of Supervisors approved spending $6.5 million with the remaining $4 million to be discussed later.
Mary Springer, county finance director, made the presentation to the board on the projects planned for the $6.5 million:
• Record digitization and technology solutions — $1.5 million
• IT upgrades and website development — $500,000
• Payson courthouse remodel — $1 million
• Payson GCSO facility remodel — $1 million
• Pleasant Valley Veterans Camp — $1 million
• Gila County Fairgrounds improvements — $1 million
• General Fund Fleet and GCSO non-patrol vehicles — $500,000
• Premium pay (for county staff who worked frontline and in office during COVID-19, not for those who worked at home) — $500,000
The Record Digitization program includes the Community Development Department, which is in the discovery process (pulling together documents and maps, plus creating a means by which the public can access the material); Clerk of the Superior Court, remaining paper records (the office has been digitizing its material for several years already); Treasurer’s Office; other departments with paper records that need to be archived for retrieval. To develop information technology solutions for record storage will take $500,000.
The $1 million allocated for the Payson Courthouse remodel includes the county facilities staff working with a design firm to establish design parameters; optimize utilization of space; install building safety measures per the fire marshal.
Springer said before one inch of space can be changed in the Payson Courthouse, fire sprinklers must be installed.
The $1 million for the Gila County Sheriff’s Office in Payson is to remodel to maximize space utilization; potential installation of fire sprinklers; upgrade the space for a small kitchen and laundry.
The $1 million for the Pleasant Valley Veterans Retreat at the old USFS ranger station site is to make improvements to the facility buildings, including the administration building, barracks and former ranger residences. Additionally, the allocation is for outdoor equipment and improvements; ceremonial grounds; walking path; playground and disc golf course; and an RV park area.
The county has already used some fairgrounds funds: site improvements, $21,550; grandstand paving, $268,884; portable arena, $48,287; arena dirt prep, $88,209; arena dirt fill, $25,500; safety fence on bleachers, $12,300. The total spent on completed work is $464,730.
The work was done to prepare the grounds for the upcoming Gila County Fair.
Planned improvements include arena restrooms, $350,000, and grandstand pavilion, $150,000, for $500,000. The total cost of the work is $964,730.
According to Springer, the guidelines for spending the ARPA funds, counties may provide premium pay, up to $13 per hour to eligible county workers performing essential work in-person during the COVID-19 emergency or to provide grants to third-party employers with eligible workers who performed essential work.
The COVID-19 “hazard” pay to county workers totals $494,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!