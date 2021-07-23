Gila County was recently allocated $10.5 million through the American Rescue Plan Act, but has yet to determine where the money will go.
The county received the first installment funds, $5.25 million, recently through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The second installment will come next year.
The county must figure out how it will use the funds by Dec. 31, 2024 and spend it by Dec. 31, 2026.
Patty Power, with Bose Public Affairs Group, presented the Gila County Board of Supervisors with an overview of the ARPA June 29. Power and Bose lobby for the county in Washington, D.C.
The supervisors and county management will have additional meetings to decide how the funds are allocated.
So far, the supervisors and county management team have yet to determine the use of ARPA money.
The ARPA also provides additional funds to assist communities, individuals, and businesses recover from COVID-19.
“The Board of Supervisors may consider other federal funding streams to maximize the long-term impact of these federal funds on the county,” Power said.
Eligible uses for ARPA funds
• Public health and negative economic impacts related to COVID-19, including providing care and services to address COVID-19 public health needs, risks presented by new variants and long-term effects of the virus;
• Pandemic hazard pay for public and private employees;
• Lost revenue replacement to pay for governmental services; and
• Drinking water, wastewater, and broadband infrastructure (not COVID-related). For broadband this could include providing service to unserved or underserved households or businesses.
Ineligible uses
• Direct payments into a pension fund.
• Debt payments — however, this restriction is still under consideration.
• Payments of legal settlements or judgments.
• Payment into a “rainy day” fund.
• Make a federal match.
The first Quarterly Project and Expenditure Report is due to the Treasury Department by Oct. 31, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!