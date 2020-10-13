Pinal Gila Council for Senior Citizens is rolling out a new program to help seniors impacted by COVID-19.
Bridges of Care provides support, education and resources to Pinal and Gila County seniors affected by the coronavirus.
A care transition coach is assigned to each participant who provides help for 30 days.
Call Pinal Gila Council for Senior Citizens at 520-836-2758 or 800-293-9393 or Pam Kavathas at 480-309-1577 for more information.
