School districts have moved cautiously in the wake of the Arizona Supreme Court’s prompt decision to overturn a batch of last-minute state laws — including a ban on both vaccine and mask mandates in schools.
A host of school districts statewide had already defied the ban on mask mandates, but few in Rim Country or the White Mountains.
Districts like Payson acted quickly to undo the policies they revised when lawmakers passed the ban on mask mandates. However, most have hesitated when it comes to restoring mask mandates in class.
Payson last week revised its policies, which essentially once again leave it up to the school board to determine whether to adopt a mask mandate. However, the school board didn’t consider actually restoring its previous mandate — in force only when the state health department required one.
A growing body of evidence suggests vaccines provide the strongest protection against the spread of the virus. The federal Food and Drug Administration has now approved vaccines for ages 5-18. The federal Centers for Disease Control strongly recommends parents get children vaccinated quickly, saying the mild, fleeting side effects of the shot are far less common and serious than the side effects of an infection.
However, vaccination rates in Arizona remain dangerously low — especially among children and teens. Only about 21% of people younger than 20 in southern Navajo County and about 10% of those in Gila County are vaccinated, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
That means that until the vaccination rate increases, masks remain the best way to slow the spread of the virus in classrooms — where children and teachers spend hours in close quarters potentially exposed to the virus, which spreads mostly on microscopic droplets in the air.
Moreover, mask mandates also provide an incentive for students — and staff — to get vaccinated.
The Gila County Health Department requires unvaccinated students and faculty to quarantine when they have close contact with someone who tests positive.
The Arizona Supreme Court made short work of the legislature’s attempt to ban mask and vaccine mandates in schools, along with a host of other laws. The justices — five of them appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey — ruled against the state just two hours after closing arguments finished. The court held that the legislature violated the state constitution by cramming separate bills into the state budget bill. The constitution says bills have to deal with a single subject. But the challenged bills set policy on a variety of measures not directly related to the budget, the justices ruled.
The federal CDC recently concluded that schools with mask mandates are 3.5 times less likely to report outbreaks. Studies show they reduce the odds of infection during close contact by about 67%, compared to a 91% reduction for the leading vaccines.
However, Gov. Doug Ducey vowed to deny districts that required students and faculty to wear mask any share of some $163 million in federal COVID relief funds.
The federal government has notified the state that the provision is illegal and threatened to seek return of all or part of that money. So far, the governor has denied at least two Valley districts a total of $8 million in federal funding because they had mask mandates.
The Supreme Court ruling actually affected a host of laws that ranged from dog racing to secure paper ballots, all overturned by the ruling focused entirely on the process by which the legislature adopted the bills.
The governor’s office issued a statement saying, “This was a hearing about the legislative process. We are extremely disappointed in the ruling. There are three separate co-equal branches of government, and we respect the role of the judiciary — but the court should give the same respect to the separate authority of the legislature. As it relates to the provisions protecting Arizonans from burdensome mandates, we believe every Arizonan should have the ability to make their own health decisions with the guidance of their doctor, not because of some government mandate.”
About 29 districts had adopted mask mandates, despite the governor’s threat to withhold federal funding.
The Payson school board last week overhauled the policies it had modified to comply with the overturned state laws – but elected not to reimpose a mask mandate, despite an ongoing surge in infections among students.
The CDC conducted a study of 1,000 Arizona schools that compared Arizona schools with a universal indoor mask mandate to schools without a mandate. The study concluded the odds of a COVID outbreak was 3.7 times higher in schools without an indoor mask mandate.
The study concluded, “Given the high transmissibility of the SARS-CoV-2 B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant, universal masking, in addition to vaccination of all eligible students, staff members, and faculty and implementation of other prevention measures, remains essential to COVID-19 prevention in K–12 settings.”
Another meta analysis last year looked at the impact of mask use in 200 countries. The researchers concluded that studies with well-observed mask mandates had per-capital mortality increases from COVID one-fourth as great as countries with no mask mandates or mandates with poor compliance. Masks trimmed the rate of increase in cases by about 2 percentage points per day, averting an estimated 450,000 infections – even after correcting for all other mitigation measures, including social distancing, according to a summary of the research printed in the journal Nature.
Another study involving hamsters housed in adjourning cages found that two thirds of the uninfected animals eventually got the virus by breathing air from the adjacent cage. However, when a mask-like barrier was put between the cages, only 25% became infected.
The research suggests that masks don’t confer the 90% reduction in infection offered by the vaccine, they do dramatically reduce the odds of infection – providing they’re snug-fitting, fine-meshed with multiple layers – comparable to surgical masks. They offer this protection even though the virus itself is generally smaller than the mesh of the masks. This is because the virus usually float through the air on tiny aerosol droplets, which the masks do stop.
