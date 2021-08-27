Crowds packed Payson Event Center once again last weekend for the 138th edition of the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo.
The event that debuted in 1884 played out in front of full stands in ideal summer weather.
The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop the rodeo a year ago and didn’t once again this year. The Saturday night performance sold out and the others also drew well.
“We had to close the gate and unfortunately, that left about 300 customers standing in lines, unable to purchase tickets,” said Payson Pro Rodeo Committee President Dan Wile.
Spectators lined Main Street on Saturday morning for the annual rodeo parade. COVID-19 restrictions and concerns led to the cancellation of the 2020 parade, but it returned this year to the delight of many children and adults with a Mardi Gras theme.
The heavy monsoon rains this year threatened to create headaches with rainstorms earlier in the week, but the clouds moved out and the sun shined in the days leading up to the rodeo and throughout the Friday night and Saturday afternoon and evening performances, as well as during the Thursday night Women’s Pro Rodeo.
Gizmo McCracken made his WOCR debut as the clown who also serves as the barrelman during the bull riding event.
Bullfighters Luke Kraut and Clifford Maxwell returned to help keep rough stock riders safe after their rides.
Salt River Rodeo Company bulls ruled the weekend, with no cowboys managing a qualified eight-second ride. Three cowboys turned in qualified bareback rides, while four completed eight-second saddle bronc rides.
Western Fusion Band provided the music for the Boots & Bling Dance at the event center on both Friday and Saturday night.
Announcer Reed Flake recognized the late Payson Pro Rodeo Committee member R. Wesley Still, who died recently, before Saturday’s Patriot Night performance. Still was a Navy veteran who served the Payson community for more than 20 years.
“Wes, we will miss all the things that you did each year to help make these rodeos in Payson special and such great events. We dedicate tonight’s Patriot Performance to you, the heart of the Payson (Pro) Rodeo Committee, and we tell you Wesley, our prayer is go rest high on that mountain.”
They also held a moving tribute to Cowgirls Historical Foundation founder Julee Brady, on Friday night. Brady lost a battle last year with Stage IV carcinosarcoma, a rare form of uterine cancer.
Wile said he and rodeo boss Bill Armstrong thank more than 130 committee members and more than 100 other volunteers for their key roles in making it another successful rodeo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!