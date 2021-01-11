Gila County is currently leading the state in the rate of COVID vaccinations per capita.
As of Jan. 6, the Gila County Health Department, Arizona National Guard, and community partners had administered 1,264 COVID-19 vaccinations to county residents in Group 1A and the first two categories of Group 1B. The vaccination rate for Gila County is 2,292 per 100,000 which is the top rate in Arizona.
The county is currently working to complete Group 1A and vaccinate teachers, childcare workers and protective services individuals from Group 1B.
"At this time, it is important to notify the residents and our community partners that the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine has far outpaced the production capabilities for the United States," said Michael O’Driscoll, director Gila County Health and Emergency Management. "In our daily communications with the Arizona Department of Health Services, they have been notified by the CDC that the vaccine allocation for Arizona will be significantly reduced for the next several weeks. We are guaranteed vaccine allocations for the second doses for those individuals that have already been vaccinated."
The county's COVID-19 vaccination team continues to administer the second dose of the vaccine and plans for additional clinics in Gila County when the vaccine allocations increase.
"Moving forward, each week we will evaluate the newest allocations and plan for the most effective method to administer the vaccine in completing the groups we are currently working through. If these allocations support our efforts, we will continue to move through Group 1B into the next category of critical industry workers," he said.
The federal/state partnership with CVS and Walgreens pharmacies have begun their vaccination efforts in the assisted living facilities and skilled nursing facilities across Arizona.
Additional information will be posted and periodically updated on our Gila County Health & Emergency Management and Gila County Facebook pages, as well as on www.Readygila.com
O'Dricsoll thanked Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center, Ponderosa Family Care, Hope Family Care, Genoa Healthcare, Banner Payson Medical Center, volunteers, Arizona National Guard, Health Department Staff, and all of our other community partners for administering the vaccine to county residents.
For more information, call (928) 402-8888.
The county has an email address to sign up for a COVID appointment but asks that those waiting for a vaccine delay contacting the department until their group has been announced. Email: covid19vaccine@gilacountyaz.gov.
