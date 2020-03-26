No books? No problem.
No internet? Got that covered.
Bored kids? Help is on the way.
The Payson Library may have closed its doors, but it’s still open to help the public.
The library has staff reading to kids online, curbside pickup of books and internet service that spills out into the parking lot.
“Just don’t park in the disabled spots,” said David Grasse, a library employee. “It’s an important parking spot for all sorts of services.”
Information hotline
Grasse has also taken on the job of manning the town’s COVID-19 information number, 928-474-9260. He said with a chuckle, “we don’t know all the answers, but we know where to find them as we are librarians.”
Children’s story time
Each week, library staff is reading a book to the wee ones through Facebook Live. Virtual story times for preschoolers are on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. For baby time, it’s Wednesdays at 11 a.m.
“People are interested in this,” said Grasse. “They say, ‘This is the best thing ever.’”
Book and DVD check out
The book circulation looks different from normal - check outs have moved to online or by phone.
Staff will leave books curbside.
The limit is three books for adults, 10 for children and youth up to age 12.
DVD’s are limited to three per person. Only one may be a new release.
Staff cannot read all the titles available. Library users must know what they would like to read.
Newspapers and magazines are not available for check out.
Regular due dates and late charges apply.
Grasse suggested if calling in for a book or DVD, do so before arriving at the library.
“If they call from their car in the parking lot, it takes longer,” he said.
Wi-fi access
For many, the library provided free wi-fi, a valuable resource as many services have moved online because of the pandemic.
Just because the lobby is closed doesn’t mean the wi-fi isn’t up and running strong.
“People have told me it works almost to half way across the baseball field in front of the library,” said Grasse.
Food drive drop-off
The library is also a food drop off point for a town wide emergency food drive.
The town seeks to donations of:
- Non-perishable food items
- Diapers
- Baby wipes
- Infant formula
- Paper products - toilet paper, Kleenex, paper towns
- Disinfectant cleaning products
- Personal hygiene products
- Over the counter pain relievers - ibuprofen, acetaminophen in children’s and adult dosages
