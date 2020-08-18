Call yourself the World’s Oldest Continuous anything, and you have one mantra — the show must go on.
That’s the position the Payson Pro Rodeo Committee finds itself in on the eve of this week’s 137th edition of the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo at Payson Event Center.
Challenges are nothing new for those instrumental in putting on one of Payson’s premier events each August. The town has hosted the event 136 times since the first one way back in 1884.
And the PPRC faces perhaps its biggest challenge ever in pulling off the 137th annual rodeo because of the COVID-19 pandemic that’s changed the lives of people across the globe. Efforts to minimize the spread of the virus led to the cancellation or postponement of most sports for months. Now, some major college football conferences have postponed their seasons until the spring if they play at all and Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association and National Hockey League athletes play without fans in the seats while the National Football League faces an uncertain future with the season set to kick off in less than a month.
Payson canceled both its Fourth of July Celebration and Mogollon Monster Mudda. But the virus didn’t stop the town from holding its free Summer Concert Series in Green Valley Park each Saturday in June and July.
The PPRC canceled the first of its two annual rodeos, the Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo in May. And this week’s popular rodeo parade won’t happen.
But the biggest of Payson’s two professional rodeos will go on.
It wasn’t called the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo until recently, for obvious reasons. That name took more than a century to materialize. But somewhere along the line, what previously went by such names at the August Doin’s turned into the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo.
Prescott claims the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo, which started in 1888, is the World’s Oldest Rodeo.
“Prescott’s claim is valid only in that they formalized their rodeo as professional in 1888 with prizes and official recognition and paid admissions,” said Rim Country historian Stan Brown in a 2002 Roundup story. “It is my understanding that Prescott broke its series during World War II, in 1944 and 1945, when the cowboys all went to war and there was no stock available. But the rodeo continued here, by the seat of its pants, through those years.”
That’s why Payson can boast of the longest running rodeo, at the very least.
But if the PPRC failed to put on a rodeo one year, they’d be looking for a new name.
So, the show must go on.
And that’s a good thing this year with Americans starving for a return to normalcy.
One thing you can count on is a pro rodeo in Payson in August.
Things won’t be the same during the Thursday-Saturday rodeo that opens with Women’s Professional Rodeo Association action at 6 p.m. Thursday, with a full slate of events at 7 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, along with a 1 p.m. Saturday performance.
Officials say they’re limiting ticket sales to 50% of capacity. And fans must sign a waiver preventing them from taking legal action if they get COVID-19 while attending the rodeo.
Yes, it will be different.
But rodeo queens will again ride around the arena.
And cowgirls and cowboys will compete for prize money.
And a clown will tell jokes and perform skits.
And bullfighters will distract ornery beasts, rescuing fallen cowboys from harm.
And they’ll all combine to put on a show that’ll rescue Rim Country from months of despair.
The World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo will go on as it always does. It’s something we can count on.
And all will seem right with the world once more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!