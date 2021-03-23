Moments after watching from the shadows as his junior teammate raised the index finger of both hands in the spotlight, Soto Sellis bowed his head on the mat at Poston Butte High as his dream ended on the doorstep of glory.
The Payson teammates shared the same dream and dominated in reaching the state championship match.
Travis Christianson wiped away tears as he talked about what it meant to stand on the top of the 182-pound medal stand at the Division 3 state tournament.
“It’s an honor to be on the dome forever,” Christianson said. “Every state champ from Payson gets put on the wall. It’s a big deal.”
Yeah, it is.
“I’m super proud of Travis,” said head coach David Daniels. “Travis is talented enough and athletic enough to beat anybody and he came out and did.”
Christianson hopes to play college football and is a prototypical standout linebacker who also rushes the ball on offense.
But he’s got another season of Payson football and wrestling in front of him.
Christianson became Payson’s first state champion since Dylan Keeney in 2017. Keeney had been the only Longhorn to stand on top of the medal stand over the last seven years.
It’s the 66th individual state championship in Payson’s rich wrestling history.
He’ll have a chance to become the 14th Longhorn to claim multiple titles when he returns for his senior season.
His tendency to finish matches with pins, many of them in the first two minutes, cut into this experience heading into the state tournament. The COVID-19 restrictions meant you couldn’t wrestle more than once per day until the section tournament.
“Wrestling one match per day was probably one of the tougher things to overcome this year,” Christianson said. “When you have a fast match you’re not used to going the full six minutes and then you get these quality opponents and it’s a dogfight for the full six minutes.”
Christianson seemed like a machine as he marched toward glory this season. But he revealed his human quality as he talked about what it means to know his name will be added along with the greats in school history.
Christianson wrapped up a 21-0 season with four more victories.
He needed a mere 12 seconds to get by Coolidge sophomore Tyler Story in the opening round, then also stopped his quarterfinal match in the first period when he put Prescott sophomore Cody Hanna on his back in 1:47.
He beat Safford junior Fernando Gonzalez (15-2) 10-3 in the semifinals and got by Shadow Mountain sophomore Luke Isaak (15-1) 5-0 in the title match.
Sellis takes second
Sellis hoped to join his younger teammate and go out as the best 220-pounder in the state.
He stormed into the final match at 20-0 and as the No. 1 seed. Arizona College Prep senior Kellen Gibson (20-0) was the No. 2 seed and standing under the spotlight with him.
Sellis had three consecutive pins to reach the title match and was one win from achieving his goal.
He’d gone the six-minute distance just once this season, winning by decision in the section tournament final five days earlier.
Now it’s twice.
Sellis came out on the short end of a tight 4-3 decision to place second.
The three-time state qualifier finished as a two-time state medalist. He placed fifth at 195 as a sophomore.
It was the first meeting between Sellis and Gibson since Gibson won by a 10-1 major decision in the finals of a 2018-19 regular-season tournament. Sellis had closed the gap in the two years since.
“He’s gotten amazingly better,” Gibson said. “I hadn’t faced much resistance this whole year — it’s been mostly pins, majors. He put on a great match and if I were him, I’d be proud.”
Gibson, who plans to play football, likely defensive end, at Johns Hopkins University, said the state rankings motivated him after he finished second in the Div. 4 state tournament a year ago.
“He was ranked No. 1 and I was always pissed because I wasn’t ranked No. 1,” Gibson said. “Watching him wrestle, you know, comparing guys I was wrestling, he was going after it. So I knew I had to be prepared, had to be focused.”
They were two competitors in a match destined to elevate one to stardom and the other to heartbreak even though they could easily go back-and-forth match after match with first one winning, then the other.
“He placed as a sophomore and then really battled some injuries last year and he just came up one point short,” coach Daniels said. “My heart’s broken for him because he has put in so much work over so many years, but all that work made him a better person and a better kid and he’ll get over this and move on and he’ll go play football or wrestle in college and he’ll be the better for all the time he spent in the wrestling program.
“That kid he wrestled is a two-time state runner-up and a four-time state placer and now a state champion and Soto gave him absolutely everything he could handle.
“Soto had opportunities to beat him. Soto was ahead, and the kid got an escape and then got in on a shot and Soto got off balance a little and got taken down. But Soto was right there. If they wrestled 10 times, it would probably be 5 and 5.”
Payson places 11th
Payson finished 11th with 61 points. The two medalists is the most for the Longhorns since they had three in 2017. They had a combined two medalists the previous three seasons, including none a year ago.
Eight Longhorns qualified for the state tournament by placing among the top four at their weight in the D3 Section 2 tournament in Payson on March 13.
Senior Troy Daniels won two state matches at 145, juniors Jacob Roberts (132), Toby Gressley (138) and Nick Dimbat (170); and sophomores Sal Sellis (195) and Jimmy Johnson (285) also qualified. Johnson weighs just 210-15 pounds but is behind Sellis at 220 and had to wrestle at 285. He won three matches and came up one win shy of the medal stand.
“I’m super proud of all of the kids,” coach Daniels said. “Everybody competed. A lot of guys won a few matches.”
The team also returns senior-to-be Adrian Zeferino who didn’t get a chance to wrestle in the section tournament, and Ayden Ormand, who came close to qualifying this year as a sophomore.
Safford won its first team championship since 2016 with 124 points. Sahuarita (109.5) finished second and Gilbert American Leadership Academy (98) third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!