Mayor Tom Morrissey rolled back the town’s months old emergency declaration to open Payson back up for business, with modifications, on May 15.
Non-essential businesses, such as gyms, bars and salons, closed their doors on March 27 at the request of state and local government to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Effective May 16, all businesses in Payson may reopen under Gov. Doug Ducey’s “Stay Healthy, Return Smarter, Return Stronger” order on May 12, announced Morrissey.
Those guidelines ask businesses to continue hygiene practices, monitor sickness and provide the public with the ability to social distance while increasing disinfection practices. The recommendations suggest limiting groups to no more than 10 people “when feasible and in relation to the size of the location.”
Payson town meetings, however, will remain closed to the public to follow CDC social distancing guidelines – except for those who have filled out a speaker’s request form.
The “call to the public” will remain limited to what “may be required by law.” Any ordinance or zone change requires the public have an opportunity to voice their support or opposition to the item.
The general open-ended “call to the public” at the beginning of meetings will remain suspended.
Any member of the public interested in watching meetings may do so via the town’s internet livestream, local televised broadcast, “or other technological means as may be established.”
To find other methods, call town hall.
Council members have the option to attend meetings at town hall or do so remotely.
All town boards and commissions remain cancelled or postponed until further notice “except for those that receive time-sensitive applications, i.e. Planning & Zoning Commission, etc.”
The town cautioned vulnerable residents “including the elderly and individuals with underlying health conditions” to remain at home as much as possible.
