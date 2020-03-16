With the COVID-19 crisis bearing down on Rim Country, the Town of Payson has emergency plans ready to go, both to work with other agencies or on its own operations plan.
The town plays a key role in local responses to ensure public safety within its boundaries and within the surrounding areas where it has mutual aid agreements.
As information on COVID-19 unfolds, the town remains constantly monitoring the situation.
Every day a town team works with Gila County Emergency Management. The town is also “monitoring state and other partner activities,” said Sheila DeSchaaf, acting town manager.
The operations plan suggests ways to deal with on the ground controls, such as curfews and shut downs.
“But we are nowhere near even discussing that,” said DeSchaaf.
But Payson has taken some measures in line with directives from the Centers for Disease Control. The town has shut down meetings, events and offices that have public interaction. Town staff has moved towards phone and internet interaction with the public.
“Currently, we have no confirmed cases (of COVID-19) in Gila County, so we are monitoring, planning and communicating with jurisdictional partners,” said DeSchaaf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!