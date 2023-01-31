The “tripledemic” of flu, RSV and COVID appears to have peaked, both in Gila County and across the nation.
All three of the respiratory viruses have started to dwindle.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.
The “tripledemic” of flu, RSV and COVID appears to have peaked, both in Gila County and across the nation.
All three of the respiratory viruses have started to dwindle.
In Gila County, doctors reported 18 new flu cases for the week of Jan. 8 – compared to the five-year average of 26 cases for the same week. Flu cases here peaked at 70 for the week of Dec. 4, when there are normally only one or two. The weekly average has been declining since then.
It looks like this year Gila County’s flu season came much sooner than normal and produced far more than the usual number of cases. But at least the trend has finally mirrored the five-year average. As of Jan. 14, Gila County had reported 350 lab-confirmed cases
Almost all of the cases as of the week of Jan. 8 were Type A, which means the existing vaccine should work well against them – reducing odds of infection by about 60% and the odds of serious illness even more.
The same thing is happening with the RSV virus. New cases of RSV in Gila County peaked at 33 for the week of Nov. 27, and have been trending down ever since. For the week of Jan. 8, there were two new cases – which is about normal. So far, Gila County has 176 lab-confirmed cases.
Gila County is also finally seeing a decline in new COVID cases, although the infection rate is still almost 50% above the statewide average. New cases in the past two weeks have declined by 67% in Gila County to a rate of 8 per 100,000. COVID hospitalizations have also decreased as a daily average in the past two weeks – down about 46% to 7 per 100,000 in Gila County.
Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com
Consulting Publications Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!