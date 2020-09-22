Betsy Schatz, Mary Schmall and Mary Quigley all shot 15 to tie for first in the Payson Niners Women’s Nine-Hole Golf tournament at Payson Golf Club on Sept. 17.
The format involved each golfer’s best score on one par 3, one par 4 and one par 5 hole.
Schatz left her drive on No. 7 2 feet 3 inches from the cup to claim closest-to-the-pin honors.
