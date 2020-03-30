The Tonto Nation Forest continues to offer virtual services to protect the health and safety of employees and members of the public during the COVID-19 outbreak under guidance from federal and state authorities. All district offices, along with the supervisor’s office, have been closed and are not available to walk-in traffic.
“I understand that communities rely on fuelwood for heating,” said Neil Bosworth, Tonto National Forest supervisor. “We have a plan in place to ensure our local communities needs for fuelwood are being met during this challenging time.”
Customers needing fuelwood permits must call their local district office during regular business hours to purchase a permit.
Office
Payson/Pleasant Valley Ranger District Office
(928) 474-7900
Mon.-Fri. 8:00-4:30
Closed 12:30-1:30 p.m. daily
Tonto Basin Ranger District Office
(602) 225-5395
Mon.-Fri. 8:00-4:30
Supervisor’s office (Phoenix)
(602) 225-5200
Mon.-Fri. 8:00-4:30
Closed 1-1:30 pm daily
Cave Creek Ranger District Office
(480) 595-3300
Mon.-Fri. 8:00-4:30
Closed 12-12:30 p.m. daily
Globe Ranger District Office
(928) 402- 6200
Mon.-Fri. 7:45-4:30
Closed 11:45-12:30 p.m. daily
Mesa Ranger District Office
(480) 610- 3300
Mon.-Fri. 8:00-4:30
Closed 12-12:30 p.m. daily
Fuelwood permits can only be purchased over the phone using debit/credit card or by mail-in request that includes check or money order. Office addresses can be found on the Tonto National Forest website https://www.fs.usda.gov/tonto.
All requests should include name, address, permittee Identification (ie: driver’s license number), vehicle information, product you wish to purchase and a phone number. Customer must sign and date the letter. Requests must be mailed to the local district office. Please be patient, as completed permits will be mailed back to you.
Fuelwood maps and instructions are also available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/tonto/passes-permits/?cid=stelprdb5182052.
