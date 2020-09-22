Tony Robles carded 68 to win the Payson Men’s Golf Association’s 1st Flight title in a low net tournament at Payson Golf Club on Sept. 16. Tim Hughes and Terry Lindsey both shot 73s to finish five strokes back.
Bob Parkinson (65) won the 2nd Flight ahead of Alex Armenta (69) and Al Chittenden (70). John Calderwood won a tight battle in the 3rd Flight with a 67. Ken Althoff finished second one stroke back with 68 and George Spatz (70) finished third.
Twenty-nine members played. Gary Vaplon had the longest putt, leaving his drive on No. 9 13 feet 10 inches from the pin.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Mike Anderson (No. 2, 17 feet 5 inches), Tim Ernst (No. 5, 6-1), Robles (No. 8, 10-0½), Hughes (No. 14, 10-1) and Bob Parkinson (No. 17, 3-5½).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!