The town is taking immediate steps to meet the needs of Payson residents during the COVID-19 emergency, says Mayor Tom Morrissey.
In the past week, the town has organized a crisis management team that is meeting daily.
Besides the mayor, members include the police chief, fire chief and acting town manager.
That team is communicating daily with the governor’s office and Gila County Department of Health.
“This ensures we have the most up-to-date information in terms of receiving necessary products, services and aid,” Morrissey said in a press release.
A citizens coalition group, consisting of representatives from churches, schools, food banks and other groups, is working with the crisis management team to help address the needs of high-risk individuals such as seniors and families in need.
“Please remain calm, follow the CDC’s directions and keep yourselves safe,” Morrissey said.
The town has established a hotline, 928-474-9260, which will be updated daily.
