As the Town of Payson continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases, the town manager and fire chief ask residents to remain vigilant.
As of July 8, there were four new cases, 16 cases under investigation, 119 total cases and 11 deaths in Gila County.
“New cases seem to be related to large gatherings (such as church groups),” wrote Sheila DeSchaaf, acting town manager, and David Staub, fire chief. “A guess for this increase is in large groups — who are like family — maybe precautions are relaxed.”
Gila County Health considers close contact (possible exposure) to be less than 6 feet from an infected person for more than 10 minutes.
Town of Payson reminds you:
Remain vigilant.
Wash your hands.
Do not touch your face.
Sanitize where you can.
Wear a facemask when you cannot maintain social distancing of more than 6 feet.
If you feel sick: stay home or get medical attention, but do not expose other people.
Check out the CDC “Self Checker” at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/testing/index.html
