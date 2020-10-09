Two buses broke down and an activity van after that.
A roadblock on SR 87 forced them to take a detour through Globe.
An easy hourlong drive to Fountain Hills turned into a four-hour ordeal.
They arrived late and lost to the Falcons. The fast-food joints were all closed on their trip home and the hungry and tired Longhorns finally got back at 1 a.m.
Sept. 25 was a day Payson’s volleyball players and coaches would like to forget.
But instead of forgetting it, they’re using it as fuel and firing on all cylinders. They’ve dominated at the net, dug up every serve and the few spikes that get past their formidable block, and serve up a storm against one opponent after another.
The Longhorns have won all five games by 3-0 scores since that night in Fountain Hills. Coach Shelli Creighton said the Horns probably should have given up trying to get to Fountain Hills that night with all the signs they were getting because they just didn’t resemble the team that’s been dominating the court in every other game this year.
Counting their season-opening 3-0 win over Chino Valley they’ve won all 18 sets in their six victories.
That includes a win over a Mogollon team that’s reached the 1A state title game the past four years and a triumph over Camp Verde on Monday night in Wilson Dome following an emotional ceremony recognizing the team’s nine seniors and their families.
Creighton wiped away tears throughout the senior night celebration.
Then the girls refocused and went out and trampled the Cowboys.
“It was really, really hard knowing that I’m letting go of nine girls that I’ve been coaching since seventh grade,” said Creighton, who coached most of the girls on the Club Payson national team prior to taking over as the varsity head coach before last season.
“They are close to my heart and there’s so many of them. And I know this year I’m going to have to let ’em go.”
But not just yet.
These Longhorns won’t play their last game for another month or so unless COVID-19 ends the season early. Uncertainty about the pandemic led to moving up the annual senior night ceremony from the final home game of the season to make sure the 12th graders didn’t miss out on the ceremony like those playing spring sports did when the virus ended their seasons early.
The Longhorns came right back one night after that emotional event to storm past a Blue Ridge team that’s been one of the biggest thorns in their side for years, winning 25-21, 25-21, 25-19 to snap a seven-game 3A East losing streak against the Yellow Jackets.
Blue Ridge won all six 3A East games between the teams the previous three years. Even when the Longhorns went 9-1 and won the 2016 region crown, it was Blue Ridge that handed them their lone 3A East loss.
“It’s pretty exciting because the intensity going into this game was just so high,” said senior setter Kylee Carnes after Tuesday night’s big win. “Tonight we came together as a really big family. It’s really nice to have a connection like that with the team.”
The triumph sets up an even bigger showdown with archrival Snowflake in Wilson Dome on Tuesday night (freshman at 4 p.m., JV 5 and varsity 6).
Payson is 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the 3A East. Snowflake is 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the region. The Lobos are the three-time defending 3A East champions and have won four region/section crowns in the last five years. The only time they didn’t finish first was in 2016 when the Longhorns ruled the 3A East.
The top two teams in each of the six regions qualify for the 3A state tournament. And beating Blue Ridge is a big step toward that goal. They’ll play the Yellow Jackets again in Lakeside on Oct. 22 one day after getting a rematch with Fountain Hills in Payson.
But Snowflake is the great white whale they’re chasing. The Lobos have gone 30-0 in the 3A East the last three years. After Tuesday’s game in Payson, they meet again Oct. 29 in Snowflake.
Payson entered this season having gone a combined 0-12 in region games with Snowflake and Blue Ridge, 0-6 vs. both of them.
After assuring they won’t go winless in those four games again this season, they’ll look to make an even bigger statement on Tuesday night.
