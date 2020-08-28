Gila County health officials reported two more deaths due to COVID-19. Both were Payson residents. One was reported Aug. 25 and the other on Aug. 26.
As of Thursday, Aug. 27, the most recent information available at press time, 47 deaths in Gila County have been confirmed, 39 were non-tribal residents and eight were members of Native American communities. Of the non-tribal deaths, 29 were in Payson; six in Globe; two in Miami; and one each in Pine and Tonto Basin.
There are 29 active COVID-19 cases — 13 in Payson; 13 in Globe; two in Miami; and one in Winkelman. There are four new cases under investigation, three in Payson and one at an unknown address.
Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gila County health officials have investigated 1,287 potential cases; 1,268 close contacts; and recommended 1,476 individuals be placed in isolation and/or quarantine.
The investigations by health officials resulted in 643 total confirmed cases. Of these 347 were in Payson; 187 in Globe; 48, Miami; 14 each in Claypool and Pine; nine, Star Valley; six, Hayden; five each in Tonto Basin and Winkelman; three in Young; and three cases with unknown addresses.
Of the 636 confirmed cases, as of Aug. 27, 565 of these individuals have recovered — 302, Payson; 164, Globe; 44, Miami; 14, Claypool; 13, Pine; nine, Star Valley; six, Hayden; four each in Tonto Basin and Winkelman; three in Young; and two in Strawberry.
The age group hardest hit are those 65 and older with 196 cases; this is followed by those between the ages of 20 and 44, with 185 cases; those 55 to 64 had 108 cases; with 93 cases for those between the ages of 45 and 54; and 61 for those 19 and younger.
Gila County’s seven care facilities have 125 confirmed cases; 80 are residents and 45 are staff; 26 COVID-19 deaths were at care facilities; and 91 of the 125 cases have recovered.
The numbers of cases in congregate settings include: 112 cases were in long-term care; 22 were in workplaces; 13 in assisted living; five in schools; and four in jail/prison/detention center.
