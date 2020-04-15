Two more Gila County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
On Wednesday evening, the Gila County Public Health Department confirmed the fourth case in the county and the first case in the Globe area.
The case involves a male Globe resident in his 50s. Officials said the man's travel history does not lead to a definitive answer of whether it is travel-related or transmitted through general community spread.
Local public health disease investigators are investigating the case and have reached out to close contacts.
Four hours after announcing the fourth COVID-19 case, officials said a fifth county resident had tested positive.
The case involves a male Globe resident in his 60s.
Local public health disease investigators are investigating the case and have reached out to close contacts.
The three other county residents that have tested positive in recent weeks all live in Payson.
The CDC recommends wearing a cloth mask while out in public and where it would be difficult to maintain social distancing measures, such as a pharmacy or grocery store.
